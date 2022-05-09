Flores slam, six RBIs as Giants thump Cards 13-7

AP, SAN FRANCISCO





Wilmer Flores hit a grand slam in the first inning and matched his career high with six RBIs to snap the San Francisco Giants out of a five-game losing streak and beat the Saint Louis Cardinals 13-7 on Saturday.

The Giants’ hitters also drew eight walks, six of them scoring.

“We feel like we’ve built an offense that can see pitches and work pitchers,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “It’s the style of offense that tends to lead to big innings and big innings generally lead to wins.”

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina reached 1,000 career RBIs, while Dylan Carlson added a three-run homer, but the Cardinals committed three errors and had their three-game winning streak halted.

Molina’s single in the second made him the eighth primary catcher in MLB history to reach 2,000 hits and 1,000 RBIs.

Logan Webb (4-1) struck out seven in five uneven innings to remain unbeaten in his past 17 starts at Oracle Park. He allowed four runs and eight hits while pitching around traffic most of the afternoon.

The Giants had scored a total of five runs in their previous four games before jumping on Steven Matz (3-2) for three home runs in the first two innings.

Flores’ first grand slam since 2017 erased a 1-0 deficit and came after Matz walked two of the first three batters. Flores also had a sacrifice fly in the fourth and a bases-loaded walk in the eighth.

The Giants slugger batted with the bases loaded three times and missed a chance to become the first player in Giants history to hit two grand slams in one game.

“I should have swung,” Flores joked about his final at-bat. “I was thinking about it, like it could be cool, but I was just staying simple. Every time I think big, nothing good happens.”

Dubon and Ruf each hit two-run drives in the second inning.

Matz was rocked by the Giants in his shortest outing of the season. The Cardinals left-hander allowed a career high-tying eight runs and five hits in three innings, raising his ERA to 7.01.

Also on Saturday, it was:

‧ Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 1

‧ Nationals 7, Angels 3

‧ White Sox 3, Red Sox 1

‧ Braves 3, Brewers 2

‧ Reds 9, Pirates 2

‧ Pirates 8, Reds 5

‧ Astros 3, Tigers 2

‧ Dodgers 7, Cubs 0

‧ Dodgers 6, Cubs 2

‧ Blue Jays 8, Guardians 3

‧ Guardians 8, Blue Jays 2

‧ Twins 1, Athletics 0

‧ Marlins 8, Padres 0