Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told his side to stop behaving as if they had attended a funeral after a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday dealt a serious blow to their title challenge and handed the advantage to Manchester City.
Luis Diaz rescued a point for Liverpool as they went to the top of the Premier League on goal difference, but City would open up a three-point gap with a win against Newcastle United yesterday.
“First and foremost we should stop behaving like it is a funeral,” Klopp said. “I didn’t say that to the boys, but it’s a little bit the mood here. We still talk about football and these kinds of things can happen. In my life, much worse things happened and I’m still here.”
The German added that he did not expect champions City to slip up with four matches remaining.
“The only chance we have is if something goes our way. Imagine City lose — I can’t see it, but imagine if they do and we lose it [the title] because we don’t believe any more. That would be crazy,” Klopp said.
“My problem is not City against Newcastle, it is that we play against Aston Villa on Tuesday,” he said.
Liverpool, who have won the EFL Cup, are chasing a quadruple of trophies this season after reaching the finals of the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.
