Louis Domingue remembers dragging a net out into the street, pulling on his rollerblades and dreaming of what it would be like to be in the NHL playoffs.
The reality is surpassing the Pittsburgh Penguins’ backup-to-the-backup goaltender’s greatest expectations.
The journeyman stopped 32 shots — including a handful on the penalty kill in the third period with the Penguins reeling — to set the stage for Danton Heinen’s late tally as Pittsburgh surged past the New York Rangers 7-4 on Saturday to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.
Photo: AP
“In the last whatever, seven years, I’ve been in and out of the league. It’s the first time I’m a rookie again,” said Domingue, thrust into action with All-Star Tristan Jarry and top reserve Casey DeSmith unavailable due to injury.
The Penguins grabbed control of the series heading into Monday night’s game 4 by chasing Vezina Trophy-favorite Igor Shesterkin in the first period, blowing a three-goal cushion in the second, and then responding even with the top line of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust contributing nothing on the scoreboard until the Rangers’ net was empty in the final minutes.
“A lot of teams don’t recover from [losing a three-goal advantage],” Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think it speaks volumes to the leadership and the character of our group.”
The Penguins killed off a pair of penalties in the first half of the third to keep the score tied, before Heinen jumped on a loose puck near the New York goal line and flicked a shot by Alexandar Georgiev 11 minutes, 2 seconds into the third period to put the Penguins in front to stay.
The Rangers’ Andrew Copp provided a tying score that seemed inevitable after Kevin Rooney stripped Letang and darted to the net. Domingue made the initial save, but Copp knocked in the loose puck as the net was dislodged to draw the Rangers even with 4:01 left in the second.
However, the go-ahead goal never materialized as the Rangers failed to reclaim home ice in a series that could go the distance.
“We had a chance to change the game and we couldn’t get one,” Rangers forward Ryan Strome said. “So it was obviously frustrating, especially after clawing all the way back.”
Also on Saturday, it was:
‧ Capitals 6, Panthers 1
‧ Avalanche 7, Predators 3
‧ Stars 4, Flames 2
NOT SURPRISED: Taiwan Olympic champion Kuo Hsing-chun said she had already accepted the news, with reports of China’s COVID-19 situation preparing her for it The Asian Games due to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September have been postponed indefinitely because of COVID-19, organizers said yesterday. The Games were scheduled to be held from Sept. 10 to 25, but have now been delayed as China tries to stamp out a resurgence in infections in several parts of the country. Hangzhou lies less than 200km from the country’s biggest city, Shanghai, which has endured a weeks-long lockdown as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement that the decision to postpone “was
Fulham manager Marco Silva backed record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic to thrive in the English Premier League next season after the Serbia striker took his EFL Championship tally to 43 goals this season in a title-clinching 7-0 thrashing of Luton Town on Monday. Mitrovic, 27, managed just three goals as London club Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last term, but Silva said: “He will be more confident next season — we need to be that as a club as well.” “All of us have to improve every single year. We cannot judge him just by the goals he scores next season —
A new rule introduced for this year’s World Surf League has proved as brutal as expected, with several big-name Australians falling victim to the mid-season cut during competition at the Margaret River Pro. Emotions have run high in Western Australia this week as Sally Fitzgibbons, Owen Wright and Morgan Cibilic all lost their Championship Tour status due to the rule change, which has delivered on Tour organizers’ promises to provide more drama and increased pressure. Tokyo Olympian Fitzgibbons dropped off the main tour for the first time in 14 years and 108 consecutive events after failing to progress beyond the round of
Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching on Sunday advanced to the round-of-16 of the women’s doubles at the Madrid Open, while US Open champion Emma Raducanu swept into the third round of the singles with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition of Marta Kostyuk and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo stunned four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-1. Chan and Shuko Aoyama of Japan took just 61 minutes to complete a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Kaitlyn Christian of the US and Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia in their round-of-32 clash. The eighth seeds took advantage of their opponents’ seven double faults, converting four of six break points and saving