DEAFLYMPICS

Taiwanese wins silver

Shooter Kao Ya-ju on Friday won Taiwan’s first silver medal at the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil. Kao took silver with 232 points in the women’s 10m air pistol event, 4.3 points behind Ukrainian shooter Inna Afonchenko’s 236.3. Kao said that all she could think of during the finals was to score as many points as possible. Suddenly she was one of only three shooters left and that made her more nervous, she said. However, once she realized she would win a medal, she stopped thinking about points and focused more on the competition, she added. Kao said she wanted to go one better in the 25m pistol event, her favorite discipline.

RUGBY UNION

Waratahs win in NZ

The New South Wales Waratahs yesterday rallied from 17-0 down after 21 minutes to beat Moana Pasifika 26-20 in Super Rugby Pacific. The Waratahs had to wait until the 61st minute to take the lead for the first time against a team placed last after 11 rounds. Winger Dylan Pietsch went over at the end of a counterattack to give the Waratahs their first lead, which they held for the remainder of the match — handing them their first win in New Zealand since 2015. Moana Pasifika were hot on attack in the dying moments of the match, but weren’t able to break down the Waratahs’ rugged defense. “It was really tough,” Waratahs captain Jake Gordon said. “Moana came out of the blocks really well, which we expected. We know it’s their first game in front of a good crowd. I was really happy with the way we fought back their. It wasn’t pretty, some of our kicks were a bit off and they put a lot of heat on at the breakdown but we’re certainly happy with the game.” Moana Pasifika captain Sekope Kepu said his team had their chances. “We had our opportunities and unfortunately weren’t able to convert at the end there,” he said. In other games yesterday, the ACT Brumbies also won in New Zealand, defeating the Waikato Chiefs 38-28 in Hamilton, while the Canterbury Crusaders downed the Western Force 53-15 in Perth.

SOCCER

Migrants seek Cup glimpse

Thousands of migrant workers, many of whom have worked on Qatar’s new stadiums, have formed long lines to see the FIFA World Cup trophy that is to be contested in the Gulf state this year. The price of tickets means that most of those who waited up to two hours for the chance of a selfie next to the gold trophy will not see the games, which are to start on Nov. 21. For the latest stage of its final display in Qatar before the tournament, the trophy was set up in a carpark near Doha’s main cricket stadium in Asian Town. Each person had about 15 seconds on Friday to snap a picture with the Cup. A Bangladeshi pop group and Indian drummers entertained those waiting. Azam Rashid, a carpenter who worked on two stadiums, said he was among the many workers who could not afford tickets, but was intrigued by the Cup. “The tickets may be too expensive, but Qatar and the World Cup has given me an opportunity,” he said. “There are long lines, but it will be worth it to see the trophy.” Ahmed Kareem, a construction worker, predicted that most migrants would only watch matches on TV. “This trophy is a big event for us. It is the closest that most of us will get to the World Cup,” he said.