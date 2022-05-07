Shocked into action after conceding two tries in the first five minutes, the Auckland Blues yesterday scored 11 tries of their own to overwhelm the Melbourne Rebels 71-28 in Super Rugby Pacific.
In one of the most extraordinary starts to a Super Rugby match, the Blues conceded early tries to Rebels prop Pone Fa’amausili and lock Josh Canham to trail 14-0 in the fifth minute, then rallied with a double to backrower Akira Ioane to level at 14-14 after 12 minutes.
By halftime the Blues had scored seven tries, led 47-14 and the Rebels had lost their early spark.
The second half was more orderly than the first as the frenetic scoring pace subsided.
However, the Blues are not a second-half team.
Throughout the season, their success has been based on building substantial leads then holding on grimly in the second half.
Yesterday, they outscored the Rebels 24-14 after halftime.
The Blues took 14 minutes to score their first try of the second half, center Rieko Ioane’s second of the match.
Flyhalf Stephen Perofeta touched down five minutes later and his conversion of his own try was his eighth from nine attempts.
Rieko Ioane completed his hat-trick — the second of his career against the Rebels — in the 63rd minute, making the score 66-14 as the match gradually lost shape and structure.
The Rebels took small consolation from late tries to flanker Brad Wilkin — their first in 68 minutes — and fullback Reece Hodge, who added the 15th and final try of the match in the last minute.
The Blues finished with their largest-ever win in a home game at Auckland’s Eden Park, but fell short of their highest winning totals and margins in Super Rugby.
“We’ve got a lot to learn. We can’t start matches like that against other opponents,” Blues captain Dalton Papali’i said.
“We just need to find a balance. Some games we defend really well, but the attack is not there. This game we attacked well, but there wasn’t much defense,” Papali’i said.
“We have to find the balance in games and when we find that we should be a difficult team to beat,” he added.
Friday’s win ensured the Blues would remain top of the championship table after the rest of the weekend’s games.
In yesterday’s other Super Rugby Pacific game, the Queensland Reds lost 27-19 at home to the Otago Highlanders.
There were three tries apiece at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, but the Kiwi team won the goalkicking duel.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Boris Becker’s thunderous delivery earned him the nickname “Boom Boom” as a 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 1985, but on Friday, aged 54 and bust, the German great was told he must serve time in prison. Three times a champion on the grass courts of southwest London, the man who thrilled tennis fans in the 1980s and 1990s appeared in a court of law to receive a two-and-a-half year sentence. Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain’s Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial. Judge Deborah Taylor said that the six-time Grand
Denny Hamlin said that someone sent him a crass anti-Asian meme that poked fun at Kyle Larson’s driving and out it went without a care — from his mobile phone to Twitter. “I thought it was hilarious,” Hamlin said on Saturday. “Also, it’s insensitive. I understand.” He did not laugh long. NASCAR and scores of fans and casual observers who lashed out at Hamlin for linking Larson’s ancestry — he is half Japanese — with an offensive stereotype linked to Asian drivers certainly did not find the meme funny. Hamlin is headed to NASCAR-mandated sensitivity training after he posted the anti-Asian meme from
Fulham manager Marco Silva backed record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic to thrive in the English Premier League next season after the Serbia striker took his EFL Championship tally to 43 goals this season in a title-clinching 7-0 thrashing of Luton Town on Monday. Mitrovic, 27, managed just three goals as London club Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last term, but Silva said: “He will be more confident next season — we need to be that as a club as well.” “All of us have to improve every single year. We cannot judge him just by the goals he scores next season —
A new rule introduced for this year’s World Surf League has proved as brutal as expected, with several big-name Australians falling victim to the mid-season cut during competition at the Margaret River Pro. Emotions have run high in Western Australia this week as Sally Fitzgibbons, Owen Wright and Morgan Cibilic all lost their Championship Tour status due to the rule change, which has delivered on Tour organizers’ promises to provide more drama and increased pressure. Tokyo Olympian Fitzgibbons dropped off the main tour for the first time in 14 years and 108 consecutive events after failing to progress beyond the round of