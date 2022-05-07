Blues give up early lead, but storm to big win over Rebels

AP, AUCKLAND, New Zealand





Shocked into action after conceding two tries in the first five minutes, the Auckland Blues yesterday scored 11 tries of their own to overwhelm the Melbourne Rebels 71-28 in Super Rugby Pacific.

In one of the most extraordinary starts to a Super Rugby match, the Blues conceded early tries to Rebels prop Pone Fa’amausili and lock Josh Canham to trail 14-0 in the fifth minute, then rallied with a double to backrower Akira Ioane to level at 14-14 after 12 minutes.

By halftime the Blues had scored seven tries, led 47-14 and the Rebels had lost their early spark.

The second half was more orderly than the first as the frenetic scoring pace subsided.

However, the Blues are not a second-half team.

Throughout the season, their success has been based on building substantial leads then holding on grimly in the second half.

Yesterday, they outscored the Rebels 24-14 after halftime.

The Blues took 14 minutes to score their first try of the second half, center Rieko Ioane’s second of the match.

Flyhalf Stephen Perofeta touched down five minutes later and his conversion of his own try was his eighth from nine attempts.

Rieko Ioane completed his hat-trick — the second of his career against the Rebels — in the 63rd minute, making the score 66-14 as the match gradually lost shape and structure.

The Rebels took small consolation from late tries to flanker Brad Wilkin — their first in 68 minutes — and fullback Reece Hodge, who added the 15th and final try of the match in the last minute.

The Blues finished with their largest-ever win in a home game at Auckland’s Eden Park, but fell short of their highest winning totals and margins in Super Rugby.

“We’ve got a lot to learn. We can’t start matches like that against other opponents,” Blues captain Dalton Papali’i said.

“We just need to find a balance. Some games we defend really well, but the attack is not there. This game we attacked well, but there wasn’t much defense,” Papali’i said.

“We have to find the balance in games and when we find that we should be a difficult team to beat,” he added.

Friday’s win ensured the Blues would remain top of the championship table after the rest of the weekend’s games.

In yesterday’s other Super Rugby Pacific game, the Queensland Reds lost 27-19 at home to the Otago Highlanders.

There were three tries apiece at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, but the Kiwi team won the goalkicking duel.

Additional reporting by staff writer