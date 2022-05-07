Hangzhou Asian Games delayed

NOT SURPRISED: Taiwan Olympic champion Kuo Hsing-chun said she had already accepted the news, with reports of China’s COVID-19 situation preparing her for it

AFP, BEIJING





The Asian Games due to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September have been postponed indefinitely because of COVID-19, organizers said yesterday.

The Games were scheduled to be held from Sept. 10 to 25, but have now been delayed as China tries to stamp out a resurgence in infections in several parts of the country.

Hangzhou lies less than 200km from the country’s biggest city, Shanghai, which has endured a weeks-long lockdown as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

An aerial photograph shows the Chunan Jieshou Sports Center Velodrome in Hangzhou, China, on March 28. Photo: AP

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement that the decision to postpone “was taken by all the stakeholders after carefully considering the pandemic situation and the size of the Games.”

New dates for the Games, which typically attract more than 10,000 athletes from across the region, would be announced “in the near future,” the statement said.

The World University Games, scheduled to begin next month in Chengdu and already delayed once from last year, have also been postponed again until next year, organizers said.

The International University Sports Federation said rescheduling was the best option given “continued uncertainty over conditions.”

Organizers last month said that Hangzhou, a city of 12 million people, had finished constructing 56 competition venues for the Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

At the time, they indicated that they planned to hold the event under a virus control plan that “learns from the successful experience” of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which were held in February in a “bubble.”

However, doubts had persisted over whether the Asian Games would go ahead, with an OCA official last month telling reporters that there was a possibility of postponement.

On that occasion, the Olympic Council of Malaysia stepped in to say the events would proceed as planned — although yesterday’s announcement showed that confidence to be misplaced.

Taiwan’s star weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun, a gold medalist at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, told reporters that she had already accepted the news.

“With the coronavirus outbreak getting more and more serious, I was more or less mentally prepared for this,” Kuo said.

Hangzhou was poised to become the third city in China to host the continental competition after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.

Some events were due to be held in other provincial cities, including Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing and Jinhua.

The OCA also said that the Asian Youth Games, scheduled to be held in December in the Chinese city of Shantou, would be canceled, having already been postponed once.

Almost all international sport has ground to a halt in China since COVID-19 emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

The Beijing Olympics was an exception, but it was held in a strict “closed loop” with everyone inside it — including athletes, staff, volunteers and media — undergoing daily COVID-19 tests and not allowed to venture into the wider city or have contact with the public.

China has stubbornly stuck to its “zero COVID-19” policy, imposing strict lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing programs even while other countries start to reopen as the threat of the pandemic recedes.

Hangzhou last week beefed up virus curbs after logging a handful of cases, ordering about three-quarters of its population to get tested every 48 hours to access public spaces and transportation.

Officials in the city said that the policies would ensure “the virus has nowhere to hide or settle.”