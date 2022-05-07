The Asian Games due to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September have been postponed indefinitely because of COVID-19, organizers said yesterday.
The Games were scheduled to be held from Sept. 10 to 25, but have now been delayed as China tries to stamp out a resurgence in infections in several parts of the country.
Hangzhou lies less than 200km from the country’s biggest city, Shanghai, which has endured a weeks-long lockdown as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus.
Photo: AP
The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement that the decision to postpone “was taken by all the stakeholders after carefully considering the pandemic situation and the size of the Games.”
New dates for the Games, which typically attract more than 10,000 athletes from across the region, would be announced “in the near future,” the statement said.
The World University Games, scheduled to begin next month in Chengdu and already delayed once from last year, have also been postponed again until next year, organizers said.
The International University Sports Federation said rescheduling was the best option given “continued uncertainty over conditions.”
Organizers last month said that Hangzhou, a city of 12 million people, had finished constructing 56 competition venues for the Asian Games and Asian Para Games.
At the time, they indicated that they planned to hold the event under a virus control plan that “learns from the successful experience” of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which were held in February in a “bubble.”
However, doubts had persisted over whether the Asian Games would go ahead, with an OCA official last month telling reporters that there was a possibility of postponement.
On that occasion, the Olympic Council of Malaysia stepped in to say the events would proceed as planned — although yesterday’s announcement showed that confidence to be misplaced.
Taiwan’s star weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun, a gold medalist at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, told reporters that she had already accepted the news.
“With the coronavirus outbreak getting more and more serious, I was more or less mentally prepared for this,” Kuo said.
Hangzhou was poised to become the third city in China to host the continental competition after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.
Some events were due to be held in other provincial cities, including Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing and Jinhua.
The OCA also said that the Asian Youth Games, scheduled to be held in December in the Chinese city of Shantou, would be canceled, having already been postponed once.
Almost all international sport has ground to a halt in China since COVID-19 emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.
The Beijing Olympics was an exception, but it was held in a strict “closed loop” with everyone inside it — including athletes, staff, volunteers and media — undergoing daily COVID-19 tests and not allowed to venture into the wider city or have contact with the public.
China has stubbornly stuck to its “zero COVID-19” policy, imposing strict lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing programs even while other countries start to reopen as the threat of the pandemic recedes.
Hangzhou last week beefed up virus curbs after logging a handful of cases, ordering about three-quarters of its population to get tested every 48 hours to access public spaces and transportation.
Officials in the city said that the policies would ensure “the virus has nowhere to hide or settle.”
Boris Becker’s thunderous delivery earned him the nickname “Boom Boom” as a 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 1985, but on Friday, aged 54 and bust, the German great was told he must serve time in prison. Three times a champion on the grass courts of southwest London, the man who thrilled tennis fans in the 1980s and 1990s appeared in a court of law to receive a two-and-a-half year sentence. Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain’s Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial. Judge Deborah Taylor said that the six-time Grand
Denny Hamlin said that someone sent him a crass anti-Asian meme that poked fun at Kyle Larson’s driving and out it went without a care — from his mobile phone to Twitter. “I thought it was hilarious,” Hamlin said on Saturday. “Also, it’s insensitive. I understand.” He did not laugh long. NASCAR and scores of fans and casual observers who lashed out at Hamlin for linking Larson’s ancestry — he is half Japanese — with an offensive stereotype linked to Asian drivers certainly did not find the meme funny. Hamlin is headed to NASCAR-mandated sensitivity training after he posted the anti-Asian meme from
Fulham manager Marco Silva backed record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic to thrive in the English Premier League next season after the Serbia striker took his EFL Championship tally to 43 goals this season in a title-clinching 7-0 thrashing of Luton Town on Monday. Mitrovic, 27, managed just three goals as London club Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last term, but Silva said: “He will be more confident next season — we need to be that as a club as well.” “All of us have to improve every single year. We cannot judge him just by the goals he scores next season —
A new rule introduced for this year’s World Surf League has proved as brutal as expected, with several big-name Australians falling victim to the mid-season cut during competition at the Margaret River Pro. Emotions have run high in Western Australia this week as Sally Fitzgibbons, Owen Wright and Morgan Cibilic all lost their Championship Tour status due to the rule change, which has delivered on Tour organizers’ promises to provide more drama and increased pressure. Tokyo Olympian Fitzgibbons dropped off the main tour for the first time in 14 years and 108 consecutive events after failing to progress beyond the round of