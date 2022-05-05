A new rule introduced for this year’s World Surf League has proved as brutal as expected, with several big-name Australians falling victim to the mid-season cut during competition at the Margaret River Pro.
Emotions have run high in Western Australia this week as Sally Fitzgibbons, Owen Wright and Morgan Cibilic all lost their Championship Tour status due to the rule change, which has delivered on Tour organizers’ promises to provide more drama and increased pressure.
Tokyo Olympian Fitzgibbons dropped off the main tour for the first time in 14 years and 108 consecutive events after failing to progress beyond the round of 16, while Cibilic, who finished fifth in the world last year, was also demoted to the second-tier Challenger Series.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Fitzgibbons was visibly upset after falling to Frenchwoman Johanne Defay, who was also in tears as she consoled the Australian.
“Everything about this sport, the surf community and my dream keeps me coming back for more,” Fitzgibbons wrote on social media afterward. “I felt every one of those cheers and hugs from you yesterday and hope I can reciprocate when we cross paths in your big moment.”
The fate of Wright, the Olympic bronze medalist, was finally sealed yesterday, when Matthew McGillivray beat Miguel Pupo in their round-of-16 matchup. A day earlier, the prospect of dropping off the tour for the first time in 12 years had left a devastated Wright apparently considering his future in the sport.
“I know I’m surfing really well, but I’ve got a lot of life outside of the tour — kids and wife and what not,” Wright said. “Whatever I do will be a family decision. We’ll kind of go through the motions of what’s next. There’s a lot more questions to be had. We’ll see what happens.”
The World Surf League introduced the mid-season cut for this year’s tour to reduce the men’s and women’s fields from 36 and 18 to 24 and 12 respectively at the season’s midpoint.
In announcing the plan last year, tour organizers said the move would allow events to run within the most optimal swell cycles at locations such as Indonesia’s Plengkung Beach, and Jeffreys Bay in South Africa, “as well as ensure that the stars of the sport meet head-to-head more frequently.”
Kolohe Andino was one of the lucky ones who made it through, but the American said that the rule is proving unpopular with the athletes.
“It’s just kind of hard the whole cut thing. No one really likes it,” Andino told the World Surf League broadcast. “It just seems like it’s a TV show a little bit, like drama all the time.”
Boris Becker’s thunderous delivery earned him the nickname “Boom Boom” as a 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 1985, but on Friday, aged 54 and bust, the German great was told he must serve time in prison. Three times a champion on the grass courts of southwest London, the man who thrilled tennis fans in the 1980s and 1990s appeared in a court of law to receive a two-and-a-half year sentence. Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain’s Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial. Judge Deborah Taylor said that the six-time Grand
Denny Hamlin said that someone sent him a crass anti-Asian meme that poked fun at Kyle Larson’s driving and out it went without a care — from his mobile phone to Twitter. “I thought it was hilarious,” Hamlin said on Saturday. “Also, it’s insensitive. I understand.” He did not laugh long. NASCAR and scores of fans and casual observers who lashed out at Hamlin for linking Larson’s ancestry — he is half Japanese — with an offensive stereotype linked to Asian drivers certainly did not find the meme funny. Hamlin is headed to NASCAR-mandated sensitivity training after he posted the anti-Asian meme from
Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching on Sunday advanced to the round-of-16 of the women’s doubles at the Madrid Open, while US Open champion Emma Raducanu swept into the third round of the singles with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition of Marta Kostyuk and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo stunned four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-1. Chan and Shuko Aoyama of Japan took just 61 minutes to complete a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Kaitlyn Christian of the US and Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia in their round-of-32 clash. The eighth seeds took advantage of their opponents’ seven double faults, converting four of six break points and saving
When Japanese sumo wrestler Takuya Saito retired from the sport at 32 and began jobhunting, he had no professional experience and did not even know how to use a computer. Athletes in many sports can struggle to reinvent themselves after retirement, but the challenge is particularly acute for those in the world of sumo. Wrestlers are often recruited early, sometimes as young as 15, and their formal education ends when they move into the communal stables where they live and train. That can leave them in for a rude awakening when their topknots are shorn in the ritual that marks their retirement. When Saito