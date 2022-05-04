WWII veteran smashes 100m record for centenarians

The Guardian





Nearly a quarter of a century after breaking one sprinting world record as a mere 76-year-old, Lester Wright was back in form again on Saturday as he set the official 100m world record for centenarians.

Wright was competing at the Penn Relays, the US’ oldest track and field meet, when he surged over the line in a time of 26.34 seconds, breaking Donald Pellmann’s mark of 26.99 seconds set in 2015.

The UK’s Fauja Singh set an unofficial 100m world record for the age group in 2011 with a time of 23.40 seconds.

“If you’re going to go out to run a race, you should really run the race to try to win,” Wright, who turned 100 on Friday, told Fox 29 before the race. “I don’t know how you can run to be second or third.”

Wright had reason to be confident: His athletic career has lasted more than 80 years. He started sprinting seriously in the 1930s before he was forced to pause due to World War II. He served in a segregated unit on the beaches of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge under General George Patton, and was promoted to sergeant by the end of the war.

When he returned to the US he started running again seriously at the age of 30 and has been competing ever since. He broke the 200m world record for over 75s when he was 76.

Like any elite athlete, Wright has a strong support unit. He and his wife, Adele, have been married for 80 years. They ran a dental supply business for 40 years in New Jersey, as well as training together and raising a family that includes their great-great grandchildren.

“We bowled together, we ran together, we played together, we went to the movies together,” Wright told ABC 7.

Wright said his wife had given him valuable advice: “My wife tells me finish your own race.”

He might be back to break more records, too.

Asked if he would compete at the Penn Relays in 2023, Wright replied with a chuckle: “Perhaps.”