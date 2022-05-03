Judge homers twice as Yankees extend win streak

AP, KANSAS CITY, Missouri





Luis Severino on Sunday had a good vantage point to watch Aaron Judge send a pitch 453 feet (138m) to straightaway center field in the first inning, and the Yankees starter marveled at the nearly 400-foot homer that the slugger added in the ninth.

It was the 30-foot oopsie RBI that Judge hit in between that helped get Severino off the hook for a loss.

Along with running his homer streak to three straight games, Judge drove in the tying run in the seventh on a checked swing that trundled slowly down the first-base line, helping New York rally for a 6-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals that pushed the club’s winning streak to nine games.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hits a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals in their MLB game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday. Photo: Denny Medley-USA Today

“What can I say?” Severino said. “The guy’s a monster.”

Not on that groundout, though.

It traveled all of 30 feet, but certainly on the two homers, which combined to travel nearly the length of three football fields. They gave Judge five in his past five games and eight for the season.

“I mean, the way he cleaned that first one out, man — it’s hard to hit one more pure,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Josh Donaldson drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh on a fielder’s choice.

Clarke Schmidt (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning in relief to earn the win.

Aroldis Chapman left the tying run on base in the ninth to earn his sixth save on the year and 20th in a row.

“Everyone came in and contributed,” Boone said. “We didn’t break it open, but everyone had a hand in there.”

The Yankees, riding the longest winning streak in the majors, improved to 16-6. It is only the fourth time since 1959 that the 27-time World Series champions have won at least 16 of their first 22 games.

Michael Taylor homered for Kansas City, who have lost eight of their past 10.

The Royals looked as if they might avoid the sweep when Nicky Lopez, Whit Merrifield and Andrew Benintendi loaded the bases in the third inning.

Severino’s wild pitch allowed Lopez to score from third, and after Salvador Perez hit into a fielder’s choice, Carlos Santana snuck a two-out double down the right-field line to give Kansas City a 3-1 lead.

The Royals added another run in the fourth thanks in part to an error by third baseman D.J. LeMahieu, the Yankees’ second in as many days. Prior to that, they had gone 13 straight games without committing one.

LeMahieu, atoning for his miscue, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each drove in a run to get the Yankees within 4-3, then Judge and Donaldson completed the comeback in the seventh, before the tack-on homer in the ninth.

“The seventh has been the inning that has been biting us pretty hard,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said.

Elsewhere, the Blue Jays edged the Astros 3-2, the Cubs beat the Brewers 2-0, the Orioles defeated the Red Sox 9-5, the Dodgers tamed the Tigers 6-3, the Twins trounced the Rays 9-3, the Rockies routed the Reds 10-1 and the Padres sank the Pirates 5-2.

The Angels edged the White Sox 6-5, the Nationals crushed the Giants 11-5, the Mariners mastered the Marlins 7-3, the Cardinals defeated the Diamondbacks 7-5, the Rangers beat the Braves 7-3, the Guardians overcame the Athletics 7-3 and the Mets tamed the Phillies 10-6.

Additional reporting by staff writer