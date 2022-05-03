Reserve guard Jordan Poole had 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists on Sunday to power Golden State over Memphis 117-116 in their NBA playoff series opener, despite the ejection of Draymond Green.
Klay Thompson sank the decisive three-pointer with 36.6 seconds remaining and the Warriors denied Grizzlies playmaker Ja Morant twice in the final seconds.
“Big win for us to start the series, get home-court advantage and get greedy in the second game,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said.
Photo: Joe Rondone-USA Today
The Western Conference second round best-of-seven matchup continues today in Memphis, Tennessee.
In Sunday’s Eastern Conference opener, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a triple-double with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as defending champions the Bucks won 101-89 at Boston.
In Memphis, Curry added 24 points for Golden State, while Andrew Wiggins had 17 and Thompson 15.
Morant had 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, while Jaren Jackson had 33 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis.
The Warriors were delivered a major setback when forward Green was ejected in the second quarter for a flagrant-2 foul, striking Brandon Clarke in the face and pulling him down by the jersey.
“This is a huge game to win, especially with him going out early,” Poole said. “We were able to fill in for the energy he has.”
The Warriors responded with a strong third-quarter start.
“We were determined,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We knew that was a tough break that didn’t go our way. We were shocked by the decision. We went on a run in the third quarter to get the lead. That established we weren’t going anywhere.”
Poole scored a playoff career-high in 38 minutes off the bench, hitting 12 of 20 from the floor and five of 10 from three-point range.
“He’s a hooper, ultimate confidence in himself,” Curry said. “You can’t teach that preparation for the moment. You either have it or you don’t, and he does.”
Poole led the Warriors with 14 first-half points and added 10 in the third quarter as Golden State took a 91-90 lead.
“At the core we’ve got championship DNA and we want to utilize that,” Curry said. “At this stage that’s what it’s all about.”
Poole scored seven points in a 12-3 run to open the fourth quarter and give the Warriors a 103-93 lead before the Grizzlies battled back.
Thompson missed two late free throws and Memphis had a final shot, but Morant missed a driving layup at the buzzer.
“He had a great look. It just didn’t happen to go in,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “I love the way our guys competed. It just wasn’t good enough.”
In Boston, Antetokounmpo scored or assisted on 55 of 87 Milwaukee points made when he was on the court against the NBA’s top defenders.
“I just like to be aggressive,” Antetokounmpo said. “I want to be aggressive. My teammates want me to be aggressive. I’m trying to get into the paint for my teammates and for myself.”
Antetokounmpo made three turnovers in the first five minutes as Boston used multiple defenders to guard the Greek giant, but from there, Antetokounmpo was able to lift the Bucks despite Milwaukee playing without forward Khris Middleton due to a sprained left knee.
Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday scored a game-high 25 points with 10 rebounds, while Bobby Portis added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
The Celtics shot a woeful 28 of 84 from the floor and made only 10 baskets inside the three-point arc, while attempting a team playoff record 50 three-point shots.
“It’s good to get this dud out of the way,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said.
Udoka was unhappy about the Bucks scoring 27 points off 18 Celtics turnovers.
“We settled for some tougher three-point shots,” he said. “For the most part I don’t think our decisionmaking was great.”
Two-time world champion Kento Momota yesterday suffered a shock first-round defeat at the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila as his poor run of form hit a new low. Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, ranked 52nd in the world, lost the first game, but stormed back to stun the Japanese top seed 17-21, 21-17, 21-7 in just over an hour. In the women’s singles, Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi had no such trouble with a 21-15, 21-9 demolition of India’s Aakarshi Kashyap in just 26 minutes. Momota, a former world No. 1 who is now ranked second behind Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, said: “I couldn’t
Formula One teams seeking to go faster have been stripping paint from the cars they revealed with pride before the season started. McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams were among those at last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, with notable expanses of raw, black carbon fiber replacing previously liveried areas. New rules for this year, with the introduction of larger wheels and an increased use of standard parts, have left some struggling to get down to a new minimum weight limit of 798kg. Every excess 10kg translates into about 0.3 seconds of lost time per lap. “With the halo, the bigger
Dillian Whyte has accused Tyson Fury of “dirty” tactics during the WBC heavyweight champion’s victory at Wembley on Saturday. Fury retained his world title with a sixth-round stoppage against Whyte, the British star ending the bout with a devastating uppercut. However, Whyte believes the referee should have penalized Fury for shoving him before his head thumped against the canvas. “I was buzzed, but obviously I was trying to regather my senses — and he proper pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas, which is illegal,” Whyte told Sky Sports on Monday. “This isn’t wrestling — this is boxing.
Boris Becker’s thunderous delivery earned him the nickname “Boom Boom” as a 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 1985, but on Friday, aged 54 and bust, the German great was told he must serve time in prison. Three times a champion on the grass courts of southwest London, the man who thrilled tennis fans in the 1980s and 1990s appeared in a court of law to receive a two-and-a-half year sentence. Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain’s Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial. Judge Deborah Taylor said that the six-time Grand