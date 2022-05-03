Taiwan’s Chan advances to round-of-16 in Madrid

Staff writer, with Reuters





Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching on Sunday advanced to the round-of-16 of the women’s doubles at the Madrid Open, while US Open champion Emma Raducanu swept into the third round of the singles with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition of Marta Kostyuk and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo stunned four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-1.

Chan and Shuko Aoyama of Japan took just 61 minutes to complete a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Kaitlyn Christian of the US and Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia in their round-of-32 clash.

The eighth seeds took advantage of their opponents’ seven double faults, converting four of six break points and saving six of seven to set up a round-of-16 match against Alize Cornet of France and Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu returns to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their Madrid Open women’s singles match in Spain on Sunday. Photo: AP

In the singles, 19-year-old Raducanu clinched 11 of the final 12 games against Ukrainian fellow teenager Kostyuk to win consecutive matches for only the second time this season.

“I’m definitely very happy with my performance today. Marta is a great opponent, we played several times in the juniors and then once last year,” Raducanu said. “I knew it was always going to be a really tough battle, so I went out there trying to be really aggressive and it definitely paid off.”

The Briton broke Kostyuk in the opening game and controlled the match from the baseline while being rarely troubled on serve, a feature of her game that has often been a cause for concern since her US Open triumph at Flushing Meadows in New York last year.

Raducanu next faces another Ukrainian, Anhelina Kalinina, at the clay-court event after the 25-year-old brushed aside world No. 9 Garbine Muguruza 6-3 6-0.

Osaka struggled for rhythm and was dominated by Sorribes Tormo, who mixed her game up to devastating effect to notch up a second career victory over the Japanese former world No. 1.

There was another upset earlier in the day when unseeded Bianca Andreescu, who returned to action in Stuttgart, Germany, last month following a long-term injury, crushed Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-1 in just over an hour.

“I did not expect for it to go like that at all, but I stuck to my game plan and it worked so I’m very happy,” said Andreescu, who won the 2019 US Open, but is now ranked 111th in the world.

Andreescu next takes on Jessica Pegula after the American defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-3, while Russia’s Daria Kasatkina came from behind to knock out fourth seed Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 and set up a clash with Sorribes Tormo.