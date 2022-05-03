Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching on Sunday advanced to the round-of-16 of the women’s doubles at the Madrid Open, while US Open champion Emma Raducanu swept into the third round of the singles with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition of Marta Kostyuk and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo stunned four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-1.
Chan and Shuko Aoyama of Japan took just 61 minutes to complete a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Kaitlyn Christian of the US and Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia in their round-of-32 clash.
The eighth seeds took advantage of their opponents’ seven double faults, converting four of six break points and saving six of seven to set up a round-of-16 match against Alize Cornet of France and Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia.
Photo: AP
In the singles, 19-year-old Raducanu clinched 11 of the final 12 games against Ukrainian fellow teenager Kostyuk to win consecutive matches for only the second time this season.
“I’m definitely very happy with my performance today. Marta is a great opponent, we played several times in the juniors and then once last year,” Raducanu said. “I knew it was always going to be a really tough battle, so I went out there trying to be really aggressive and it definitely paid off.”
The Briton broke Kostyuk in the opening game and controlled the match from the baseline while being rarely troubled on serve, a feature of her game that has often been a cause for concern since her US Open triumph at Flushing Meadows in New York last year.
Raducanu next faces another Ukrainian, Anhelina Kalinina, at the clay-court event after the 25-year-old brushed aside world No. 9 Garbine Muguruza 6-3 6-0.
Osaka struggled for rhythm and was dominated by Sorribes Tormo, who mixed her game up to devastating effect to notch up a second career victory over the Japanese former world No. 1.
There was another upset earlier in the day when unseeded Bianca Andreescu, who returned to action in Stuttgart, Germany, last month following a long-term injury, crushed Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-1 in just over an hour.
“I did not expect for it to go like that at all, but I stuck to my game plan and it worked so I’m very happy,” said Andreescu, who won the 2019 US Open, but is now ranked 111th in the world.
Andreescu next takes on Jessica Pegula after the American defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-3, while Russia’s Daria Kasatkina came from behind to knock out fourth seed Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 and set up a clash with Sorribes Tormo.
Two-time world champion Kento Momota yesterday suffered a shock first-round defeat at the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila as his poor run of form hit a new low. Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, ranked 52nd in the world, lost the first game, but stormed back to stun the Japanese top seed 17-21, 21-17, 21-7 in just over an hour. In the women’s singles, Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi had no such trouble with a 21-15, 21-9 demolition of India’s Aakarshi Kashyap in just 26 minutes. Momota, a former world No. 1 who is now ranked second behind Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, said: “I couldn’t
Formula One teams seeking to go faster have been stripping paint from the cars they revealed with pride before the season started. McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams were among those at last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, with notable expanses of raw, black carbon fiber replacing previously liveried areas. New rules for this year, with the introduction of larger wheels and an increased use of standard parts, have left some struggling to get down to a new minimum weight limit of 798kg. Every excess 10kg translates into about 0.3 seconds of lost time per lap. “With the halo, the bigger
Dillian Whyte has accused Tyson Fury of “dirty” tactics during the WBC heavyweight champion’s victory at Wembley on Saturday. Fury retained his world title with a sixth-round stoppage against Whyte, the British star ending the bout with a devastating uppercut. However, Whyte believes the referee should have penalized Fury for shoving him before his head thumped against the canvas. “I was buzzed, but obviously I was trying to regather my senses — and he proper pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas, which is illegal,” Whyte told Sky Sports on Monday. “This isn’t wrestling — this is boxing.
Boris Becker’s thunderous delivery earned him the nickname “Boom Boom” as a 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 1985, but on Friday, aged 54 and bust, the German great was told he must serve time in prison. Three times a champion on the grass courts of southwest London, the man who thrilled tennis fans in the 1980s and 1990s appeared in a court of law to receive a two-and-a-half year sentence. Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain’s Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial. Judge Deborah Taylor said that the six-time Grand