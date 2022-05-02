BASEBALL
Chang Yu returns to field
Taiwanese infielder Chang Yu of the Cleveland Guardians on Friday fired off a single in two at-bats with Double-A affiliate the Akron RubberDucks in the first game of his rehabilitation stint. The game in Akron, Ohio, against the Pittsburgh Pirates’ affiliate the Altoona Curve came after Cleveland put Chang on its COVID-19 injury list on April 15. Chang, who signed with Cleveland in June 2013, is batting .210 with 10 home runs and 46 RBI over 130 games with the Guardians, according to MLB.com.
ATHLETICS
No Australia at Games
Australia yesterday said it would not send athletes to this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou from Sept. 10-25. The Olympic-sized event is to be held less than 200km southwest of Shanghai, which is battling a large COVID-19 outbreak. The Olympic Council of Asia had invited 300 athletes from nations in Oceania to participate for the first time in the event. “No athletes from Australian sports” will take part, an Australian Olympic Committee spokesman said. Organizers of the Games say they are developing a virus control plan, building on the Beijing Winter Olympics held in February.
CRICKET
NFL, NBA stars invest in IPL
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul and NFL duo Larry Fitzgerald and Kelvin Beachum have invested in the Rajasthan Royals, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said yesterday, underlining IPL’s growing global appeal. The popular Twenty20 league, which counts Bollywood actors and industrialists among franchise owners and attracts the who’s who of cricket, has grown into a 10-team affair this season with Gujarat and Ahmedabad paying a combined US$1.7 billion to come on board. The three Americans would be minority investors in 2008 champions Rajasthan, the franchise said in a statement without sharing details of their investment. The US is to cohost the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup, although cricket has not become popular there.
SOCCER
Lyon advances to final
Ada Hegerberg on Saturday was on target as record seven-time winners Olympique Lyonnais saw off French rivals Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to set up a Women’s Champions League final showdown with holders Barcelona. Hegerberg and captain Wendie Renard scored either side of a Marie-Antoinette Katoto strike for PSG, as Lyon won 2-1 in the second leg of the all French semi-final to go through 5-3 on aggregate. They are to play Barcelona in the final in Turin, Italy, on May 21 after the Spanish champions beat Wolfsburg 5-3 on aggregate in the other last-four tie.
FOOTBALL
Ravens draft Australian
Australian offensive tackle Daniel Faalele is to enter the NFL as the heaviest man in the league after the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the fourth round of the draft. The 2.03m, 174kg colossus from Melbourne was taken with the 110th pick by the John Harbaugh-coached Ravens after impressing at the University of Minnesota. Faalele, who grew up playing basketball and rugby, has already drawn comparisons with Kansas City’s Pro Ball offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr, who was a third-round pick for the Ravens in the 2018 draft and is similarly proportioned.
Wu Tung-lin made history on Sunday when he won the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men’s singles final in Florida, becoming the first Taiwanese winner in the tournament’s 22 years. Wu dominated Michael Mmoh of the US 6-3, 6-4 in their first professional matchup. The Taiwanese said his fans at the Forest Meadows Tennis Complex powered him on to victory. “I’m happy to do it here, with Taiwanese fans,” Wu said. “I heard the support from them and it gave me a lot of energy.” Wu got off to a good 3-0 start over Mmoh, and maintained the lead to close the opening set 6-3. The two
Two-time world champion Kento Momota yesterday suffered a shock first-round defeat at the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila as his poor run of form hit a new low. Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, ranked 52nd in the world, lost the first game, but stormed back to stun the Japanese top seed 17-21, 21-17, 21-7 in just over an hour. In the women’s singles, Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi had no such trouble with a 21-15, 21-9 demolition of India’s Aakarshi Kashyap in just 26 minutes. Momota, a former world No. 1 who is now ranked second behind Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, said: “I couldn’t
‘UNDRIVEABLE’: Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologized to Lewis Hamilton, who was lapped by the winner on lap 39, over the radio for the car he was given Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Sunday dominated in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. Verstappen won from the pole, logged the fastest lap and picked up his second win of the season, while leading teammate Sergio Perez to the first one-two Red Bull finish since Malaysia in 2016. “Lovely Sunday,” Verstappen radioed his Red Bull team on a race day that was dreary, overcast and misty. However, the Dutchman scored maximum points on the weekend — he also won the sprint qualifying race on Saturday — and led Red Bull in its embarrassment of
Formula One teams seeking to go faster have been stripping paint from the cars they revealed with pride before the season started. McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams were among those at last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, with notable expanses of raw, black carbon fiber replacing previously liveried areas. New rules for this year, with the introduction of larger wheels and an increased use of standard parts, have left some struggling to get down to a new minimum weight limit of 798kg. Every excess 10kg translates into about 0.3 seconds of lost time per lap. “With the halo, the bigger