SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies





BASEBALL

Chang Yu returns to field

Taiwanese infielder Chang Yu of the Cleveland Guardians on Friday fired off a single in two at-bats with Double-A affiliate the Akron RubberDucks in the first game of his rehabilitation stint. The game in Akron, Ohio, against the Pittsburgh Pirates’ affiliate the Altoona Curve came after Cleveland put Chang on its COVID-19 injury list on April 15. Chang, who signed with Cleveland in June 2013, is batting .210 with 10 home runs and 46 RBI over 130 games with the Guardians, according to MLB.com.

ATHLETICS

No Australia at Games

Australia yesterday said it would not send athletes to this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou from Sept. 10-25. The Olympic-sized event is to be held less than 200km southwest of Shanghai, which is battling a large COVID-19 outbreak. The Olympic Council of Asia had invited 300 athletes from nations in Oceania to participate for the first time in the event. “No athletes from Australian sports” will take part, an Australian Olympic Committee spokesman said. Organizers of the Games say they are developing a virus control plan, building on the Beijing Winter Olympics held in February.

CRICKET

NFL, NBA stars invest in IPL

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul and NFL duo Larry Fitzgerald and Kelvin Beachum have invested in the Rajasthan Royals, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said yesterday, underlining IPL’s growing global appeal. The popular Twenty20 league, which counts Bollywood actors and industrialists among franchise owners and attracts the who’s who of cricket, has grown into a 10-team affair this season with Gujarat and Ahmedabad paying a combined US$1.7 billion to come on board. The three Americans would be minority investors in 2008 champions Rajasthan, the franchise said in a statement without sharing details of their investment. The US is to cohost the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup, although cricket has not become popular there.

SOCCER

Lyon advances to final

Ada Hegerberg on Saturday was on target as record seven-time winners Olympique Lyonnais saw off French rivals Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to set up a Women’s Champions League final showdown with holders Barcelona. Hegerberg and captain Wendie Renard scored either side of a Marie-Antoinette Katoto strike for PSG, as Lyon won 2-1 in the second leg of the all French semi-final to go through 5-3 on aggregate. They are to play Barcelona in the final in Turin, Italy, on May 21 after the Spanish champions beat Wolfsburg 5-3 on aggregate in the other last-four tie.

FOOTBALL

Ravens draft Australian

Australian offensive tackle Daniel Faalele is to enter the NFL as the heaviest man in the league after the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the fourth round of the draft. The 2.03m, 174kg colossus from Melbourne was taken with the 110th pick by the John Harbaugh-coached Ravens after impressing at the University of Minnesota. Faalele, who grew up playing basketball and rugby, has already drawn comparisons with Kansas City’s Pro Ball offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr, who was a third-round pick for the Ravens in the 2018 draft and is similarly proportioned.