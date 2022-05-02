The ACT Brumbies yesterday scored three tries from set pieces in a 10-minute spell in the second half to set up a 42-25 win over the Wellington-based Hurricanes in Super Rugby Pacific.
In a tight contest which saw four lead changes, neither side had led by more than six points in the first 47 minutes.
However, Brumbies hooker Lachlan Lonergan drove over from a lineout at that point; five minutes later flanker Jahrome Brown scored off a dominant scrum and in the 57th minute Tom Banks finished a move which again stemmed from a lineout.
The tries gave the Brumbies a comfortable lead at 35-20. The Hurricanes hit back with a try to winger Salesi Rayasi, but the missed conversion left the margin at 10 points.
The Brumbies finished in style in front of a large home crowd with a try to replacement Hudson Creighton who went alone with two unmarked players outside him and just scrambled the ball over the line.
In doing so he brought up 10,000 points for the Brumbies in Super Rugby.
The Brumbies have won two matches in a row against New Zealand teams and capped a weekend in which Australian teams won three of six games against New Zealand opponents.
The key to the Brumbies win was that solid set piece, but they also excelled at the breakdown, delaying or winning contested possessions from the Hurricanes while quickly regaining their own ball.
Backrower Rob Valetini was a powerful ball carrier and Brown’s strong game was only partly marred by a yellow card for a professional foul late in the first half.
“I think our intensity has really stepped up,” Brumbies captain Nic White said. “I think the things that we’ve talked about, the learnings from Super Rugby Trans-Tasman last year, it’s good to see they’re working for us.”
“But I think we’re going to have to evolve again and go to another level because it doesn’t get any easier,” he added.
The Hurricanes were again their own worst enemies.
They looked penetrative at times with the ball in hand. Julian Savea and Rayasi were dangerous runners, but they made too many handling errors and their discipline often failed them in defense where they crept up offside.
“I think we were in it in the first half, but there were passages in both halves where our discipline let us down,” Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea said. “We gave away key penalties being offside and with a quality side like the Brumbies, giving them set piece ball in our own half and they’re going to punish us.”
Wu Tung-lin made history on Sunday when he won the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men’s singles final in Florida, becoming the first Taiwanese winner in the tournament’s 22 years. Wu dominated Michael Mmoh of the US 6-3, 6-4 in their first professional matchup. The Taiwanese said his fans at the Forest Meadows Tennis Complex powered him on to victory. “I’m happy to do it here, with Taiwanese fans,” Wu said. “I heard the support from them and it gave me a lot of energy.” Wu got off to a good 3-0 start over Mmoh, and maintained the lead to close the opening set 6-3. The two
Two-time world champion Kento Momota yesterday suffered a shock first-round defeat at the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila as his poor run of form hit a new low. Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, ranked 52nd in the world, lost the first game, but stormed back to stun the Japanese top seed 17-21, 21-17, 21-7 in just over an hour. In the women’s singles, Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi had no such trouble with a 21-15, 21-9 demolition of India’s Aakarshi Kashyap in just 26 minutes. Momota, a former world No. 1 who is now ranked second behind Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, said: “I couldn’t
‘UNDRIVEABLE’: Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologized to Lewis Hamilton, who was lapped by the winner on lap 39, over the radio for the car he was given Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Sunday dominated in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. Verstappen won from the pole, logged the fastest lap and picked up his second win of the season, while leading teammate Sergio Perez to the first one-two Red Bull finish since Malaysia in 2016. “Lovely Sunday,” Verstappen radioed his Red Bull team on a race day that was dreary, overcast and misty. However, the Dutchman scored maximum points on the weekend — he also won the sprint qualifying race on Saturday — and led Red Bull in its embarrassment of
Formula One teams seeking to go faster have been stripping paint from the cars they revealed with pride before the season started. McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams were among those at last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, with notable expanses of raw, black carbon fiber replacing previously liveried areas. New rules for this year, with the introduction of larger wheels and an increased use of standard parts, have left some struggling to get down to a new minimum weight limit of 798kg. Every excess 10kg translates into about 0.3 seconds of lost time per lap. “With the halo, the bigger