Minutes after they traded punches on Saturday during a slugfest of a final round, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano embraced each other and the moment.
With most of the sold-out crowd that watched the first women’s boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden still standing, Serrano delivered a message.
“Women can sell, women can fight and we put on a hell of a show,” Serrano said.
Photo:EPA-EFE
All three were true on a historic night for women’s boxing.
Taylor remained the undisputed lightweight champion in a thrilling fight, edging Serrano in a split decision Saturday.
In the same arena where Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali fought the “Fight of the Century” in 1971, Taylor and Serrano made sure they would not soon be forgotten at Madison Square Garden.
Photo: AFP
“People will absolutely be talking about myself and Amanda Serrano for years and years to come,” Taylor said.
Both fighters were cut as they fit in plenty of powerful exchanges during the two-minute rounds — one shorter than men’s. In the end, Taylor did just a little more to stay undefeated in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,187 that seemed spilt between Taylor’s Irish and Serrano’s Puerto Rican fans.
Taylor emerged with scores of 96-93 and 97-93 on two of the judges’ cards, while Serrano won 96-94 on the other.
Taylor (21-0) was wobbled and her face bloodied in the fifth round, but she hung tough and found the range on her right hand with excellent counter punching.
Serrano (42-2-1), a seven-division champion who moved up two weight divisions for the fight, lost for the first time since 2012.
The fight that organizers touted as the most significant in women’s boxing certainly took its place among the best, with the two longtime champions leaving the crowd standing and screaming deliriously as they fired off power punches that seemed to last almost the entire 10th round.
Taylor pulled it out by winning the final four rounds on the cards of both Guido Cavalleri and Glenn Feldman.
Taylor defended her four titles for the sixth time, having been the undisputed champion at 61kg since a victory at Madison Square Garden in 2019.
The 2012 Olympic gold medalist was the main event this time and fans seemed to love every minute of it.
“For sure tonight was absolutely the best night of my career,” Taylor said, ranking it ahead of the victory in the gold-medal match.
Organizers planned for a capacity of about 10,000 seats, but had to make more available when those all sold, eventually opening the arena fully.
The arena and surrounding area had the feel of an Olympic event, with fans carrying Puerto Rican and Irish flags, green visible all over the arena and chants breaking out throughout the night.
Serrano, who lives in New York, danced around the ring with her arms raised after she walked in with Jake Paul, the former YouTube star who quickly raised her profile and pay scale when he began promoting her and having her fight on his undercards.
“I was told to enjoy every minute of it and that’s what I did,” Serrano said.
