ICE HOCKEY
NHL playoffs determined
It took until the final game on the final night of the NHL regular season to set the matchups for the first round of the playoffs. There is still one regular-season game to be played today, but all eight first-round series are set, with Metropolitan Division champions the Carolina Hurricanes to host the Boston Bruins in the first of them tomorrow. The Nashville Predators blew a four-goal lead and lost 5-4 to the last-placed Arizona Coyotes hours after the Dallas Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 with an emergency backup goaltender in net for the third period flipped two matchups in the Western Conference. The Predators are to play the Colorado Avalanche, with the Stars to play the Calgary Flames. The other first-round series are between the Minnesota Wild and the St Louis Blues; the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings; the Toronto Maple Leafs and defending Stanley Cup champions the Tampa Bay Lightning; the Washington Capitals and the Florida Panthers; and the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers.
OLYMPICS
AOC backs Ukrainians
The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) would support Ukrainian athletes seeking to resettle in Australia on humanitarian grounds amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, outgoing AOC president John Coates said yesterday. Coates told the AOC’s annual general meeting in Sydney it was “sad” that young Ukrainian athletes were swapping sports equipment to take up arms against Russia’s forces. “Today I announced that the AOC executive has by circular resolution last week, determined that the AOC will support humanitarian visa applications by Ukrainian athletes and will seek the assistance of you, our member sports, in their settlement requirements,” said Coates, who is also a vice president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The AOC would contribute US$100,000 to the IOC’s “Solidarity Fund” for the Ukrainian Olympic community, he said.
BASEBALL
MLB suspends Bauer
The MLB on Friday announced it had suspended the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer for two seasons without pay for contravening the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, a ruling the pitcher vowed to appeal. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that the MLB arrived at the decision following an “extensive investigation” into accusations of sexual assault made by a San Diego woman against the 31-year-old in June last year.
MOTORSPORTS
Force breaks records
John Force on Friday broke both ends of the zMAX Dragway record, making the fastest run at the facility to power to the Funny Car provisional No. 1 qualifying position at the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. The 72-year-old Force, a 16-time Funny Car season champion, had a 3.850 second run at 537.91kph in his 11,000 horsepower PEAK/BlueDEF Platinum Chevrolet Camaro SS, eclipsing the track record of 3.851 seconds set by his daughter Courtney five years ago. The speed was the fastest in both nitro categories. “We’re looking for consistency and this was a good night for our team,” John Force said. “We found something there and I was driving right down the groove. It was pretty cool and a good night for our team.”
Players from Afghanistan’s national women’s soccer team yesterday competed in a local league match in Australia for the first time since fleeing the Taliban. The result was a scoreless draw after an Afghan goal was disallowed for being offside in a lower league amateur match in the eastern state of Victoria. For the Afghan women it was a powerful, symbolic victory as they returned to the pitch together after leaving their homeland to rebuild their lives in Australia. The game showed that the Taliban could not stop the players, said team captain Nilab, who like her teammates did not give a family name
Wu Tung-lin made history on Sunday when he won the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men’s singles final in Florida, becoming the first Taiwanese winner in the tournament’s 22 years. Wu dominated Michael Mmoh of the US 6-3, 6-4 in their first professional matchup. The Taiwanese said his fans at the Forest Meadows Tennis Complex powered him on to victory. “I’m happy to do it here, with Taiwanese fans,” Wu said. “I heard the support from them and it gave me a lot of energy.” Wu got off to a good 3-0 start over Mmoh, and maintained the lead to close the opening set 6-3. The two
‘UNDRIVEABLE’: Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologized to Lewis Hamilton, who was lapped by the winner on lap 39, over the radio for the car he was given Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Sunday dominated in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. Verstappen won from the pole, logged the fastest lap and picked up his second win of the season, while leading teammate Sergio Perez to the first one-two Red Bull finish since Malaysia in 2016. “Lovely Sunday,” Verstappen radioed his Red Bull team on a race day that was dreary, overcast and misty. However, the Dutchman scored maximum points on the weekend — he also won the sprint qualifying race on Saturday — and led Red Bull in its embarrassment of
Two-time world champion Kento Momota yesterday suffered a shock first-round defeat at the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila as his poor run of form hit a new low. Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, ranked 52nd in the world, lost the first game, but stormed back to stun the Japanese top seed 17-21, 21-17, 21-7 in just over an hour. In the women’s singles, Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi had no such trouble with a 21-15, 21-9 demolition of India’s Aakarshi Kashyap in just 26 minutes. Momota, a former world No. 1 who is now ranked second behind Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, said: “I couldn’t