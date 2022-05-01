SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





ICE HOCKEY

NHL playoffs determined

It took until the final game on the final night of the NHL regular season to set the matchups for the first round of the playoffs. There is still one regular-season game to be played today, but all eight first-round series are set, with Metropolitan Division champions the Carolina Hurricanes to host the Boston Bruins in the first of them tomorrow. The Nashville Predators blew a four-goal lead and lost 5-4 to the last-placed Arizona Coyotes hours after the Dallas Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 with an emergency backup goaltender in net for the third period flipped two matchups in the Western Conference. The Predators are to play the Colorado Avalanche, with the Stars to play the Calgary Flames. The other first-round series are between the Minnesota Wild and the St Louis Blues; the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings; the Toronto Maple Leafs and defending Stanley Cup champions the Tampa Bay Lightning; the Washington Capitals and the Florida Panthers; and the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers.

OLYMPICS

AOC backs Ukrainians

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) would support Ukrainian athletes seeking to resettle in Australia on humanitarian grounds amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, outgoing AOC president John Coates said yesterday. Coates told the AOC’s annual general meeting in Sydney it was “sad” that young Ukrainian athletes were swapping sports equipment to take up arms against Russia’s forces. “Today I announced that the AOC executive has by circular resolution last week, determined that the AOC will support humanitarian visa applications by Ukrainian athletes and will seek the assistance of you, our member sports, in their settlement requirements,” said Coates, who is also a vice president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The AOC would contribute US$100,000 to the IOC’s “Solidarity Fund” for the Ukrainian Olympic community, he said.

BASEBALL

MLB suspends Bauer

The MLB on Friday announced it had suspended the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer for two seasons without pay for contravening the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, a ruling the pitcher vowed to appeal. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that the MLB arrived at the decision following an “extensive investigation” into accusations of sexual assault made by a San Diego woman against the 31-year-old in June last year.

MOTORSPORTS

Force breaks records

John Force on Friday broke both ends of the zMAX Dragway record, making the fastest run at the facility to power to the Funny Car provisional No. 1 qualifying position at the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. The 72-year-old Force, a 16-time Funny Car season champion, had a 3.850 second run at 537.91kph in his 11,000 horsepower PEAK/BlueDEF Platinum Chevrolet Camaro SS, eclipsing the track record of 3.851 seconds set by his daughter Courtney five years ago. The speed was the fastest in both nitro categories. “We’re looking for consistency and this was a good night for our team,” John Force said. “We found something there and I was driving right down the groove. It was pretty cool and a good night for our team.”