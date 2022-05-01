The Otago Highlanders yesterday spoiled the Fijian Drua’s homecoming in Super Rugby Pacific, rallying from 21-10 down to win 27-24 in the Drua’s first-ever home match in the capital, Suva.
The Drua had been forced by COVID-19 regulations to play their previous matches in their first season in Australia. Yesterday’s match marked the first time a Fijian Super Rugby team have played a match in Fiji.
A capacity crowd of 15,000 at the National Stadium in Suva saw the Drua score three tries to take a comfortable early lead.
However, the Highlanders found their way back into the match in the second half as it became more structured.
“That was a full 80 minute effort,” Highlanders captain Aaron Smith said. “What an occasion. It was awesome to be part of a bit of history, the first Drua game over here. It was a hell of a game and I’m so proud of our boys for sticking in there.”
“We knew the Highlanders were going to come at us, but I’m so proud of the boys for their effort,” Drua captain Meli Derenalagi said. “We gave everything to try and stay in it on the field and play 80 minute rugby.”
In other games yesterday, the NSW Waratahs beat defending champions the Canterbury Crusaders 24-21 in Lilyfield, Australia, while in Melbourne the Rebels beat Moana Pasifika 26-22.
Players from Afghanistan’s national women’s soccer team yesterday competed in a local league match in Australia for the first time since fleeing the Taliban. The result was a scoreless draw after an Afghan goal was disallowed for being offside in a lower league amateur match in the eastern state of Victoria. For the Afghan women it was a powerful, symbolic victory as they returned to the pitch together after leaving their homeland to rebuild their lives in Australia. The game showed that the Taliban could not stop the players, said team captain Nilab, who like her teammates did not give a family name
Wu Tung-lin made history on Sunday when he won the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men’s singles final in Florida, becoming the first Taiwanese winner in the tournament’s 22 years. Wu dominated Michael Mmoh of the US 6-3, 6-4 in their first professional matchup. The Taiwanese said his fans at the Forest Meadows Tennis Complex powered him on to victory. “I’m happy to do it here, with Taiwanese fans,” Wu said. “I heard the support from them and it gave me a lot of energy.” Wu got off to a good 3-0 start over Mmoh, and maintained the lead to close the opening set 6-3. The two
‘UNDRIVEABLE’: Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologized to Lewis Hamilton, who was lapped by the winner on lap 39, over the radio for the car he was given Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Sunday dominated in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. Verstappen won from the pole, logged the fastest lap and picked up his second win of the season, while leading teammate Sergio Perez to the first one-two Red Bull finish since Malaysia in 2016. “Lovely Sunday,” Verstappen radioed his Red Bull team on a race day that was dreary, overcast and misty. However, the Dutchman scored maximum points on the weekend — he also won the sprint qualifying race on Saturday — and led Red Bull in its embarrassment of
Two-time world champion Kento Momota yesterday suffered a shock first-round defeat at the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila as his poor run of form hit a new low. Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, ranked 52nd in the world, lost the first game, but stormed back to stun the Japanese top seed 17-21, 21-17, 21-7 in just over an hour. In the women’s singles, Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi had no such trouble with a 21-15, 21-9 demolition of India’s Aakarshi Kashyap in just 26 minutes. Momota, a former world No. 1 who is now ranked second behind Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, said: “I couldn’t