Highlanders edge Drua in a historic Super Rugby game

AP, WELLINGTON





The Otago Highlanders yesterday spoiled the Fijian Drua’s homecoming in Super Rugby Pacific, rallying from 21-10 down to win 27-24 in the Drua’s first-ever home match in the capital, Suva.

The Drua had been forced by COVID-19 regulations to play their previous matches in their first season in Australia. Yesterday’s match marked the first time a Fijian Super Rugby team have played a match in Fiji.

A capacity crowd of 15,000 at the National Stadium in Suva saw the Drua score three tries to take a comfortable early lead.

However, the Highlanders found their way back into the match in the second half as it became more structured.

“That was a full 80 minute effort,” Highlanders captain Aaron Smith said. “What an occasion. It was awesome to be part of a bit of history, the first Drua game over here. It was a hell of a game and I’m so proud of our boys for sticking in there.”

“We knew the Highlanders were going to come at us, but I’m so proud of the boys for their effort,” Drua captain Meli Derenalagi said. “We gave everything to try and stay in it on the field and play 80 minute rugby.”

In other games yesterday, the NSW Waratahs beat defending champions the Canterbury Crusaders 24-21 in Lilyfield, Australia, while in Melbourne the Rebels beat Moana Pasifika 26-22.

Additional reporting by staff writer