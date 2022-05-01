Boris Becker goes from ‘Boom Boom’ to prison sentence

Reuters, LONDON





Boris Becker’s thunderous delivery earned him the nickname “Boom Boom” as a 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 1985, but on Friday, aged 54 and bust, the German great was told he must serve time in prison.

Three times a champion on the grass courts of southwest London, the man who thrilled tennis fans in the 1980s and 1990s appeared in a court of law to receive a two-and-a-half year sentence.

Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain’s Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial.

Former tennis star Boris Becker attends a match in Madrid on March 29, 2008. Photo: AP

Judge Deborah Taylor said that the six-time Grand Slam winner had shown no remorse or acceptance of guilt, and would have to serve half his sentence behind bars and the remainder on licence.

Becker, who earned US$25 million in prize money and many times more in sponsorship during a career that ended in 1999, had been given a suspended jail term and hefty fine for tax evasion by a court in Munich in 2002.

This time there was to be no escape.

The sentence was the latest bombshell in the life of a sporting superstar whose love life and financial problems have generated as many headlines in the past few years as his athletic prowess ever did.

Much of his fortune disappeared as a result of his tax problems, while continuing to maintain a lavish lifestyle, some dubious investments and a multimillion dollar divorce settlement with first wife, Barbara, in 2001.

In 1999 he fathered a child with a Russian model, Angela Ermakova, after a brief encounter in London’s Nobu restaurant while his wife was pregnant with their second child.

The polish of his post-playing life as a BBC television tennis commentator, and a spell as coach to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, contrasted with the ongoing chaos of his personal affairs.

In 2018 he claimed diplomatic immunity from the bankruptcy proceedings by saying he had been appointed sports envoy to the EU for Central African Republic and had received a passport at an official ceremony.

Becker had never visited the country, whose minister of foreign affairs later said that the passport was a “clumsy fake” and launched an inquiry.