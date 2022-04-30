Chiefs hold on to beat Reds, go fourth

AP and AFP, BRISBANE, Australia, and MADRID





The Hamilton, New Zealand-based Chiefs yesterday held on for a 27-25 victory over the Queensland Reds to open the 11th round of Super Rugby Pacific matches.

The Reds led 13-6 and the score was level 13-13 at halftime before tries to Cortez Ratima and Samisoni Taukei’aho put the Chiefs into a commanding position for their third consecutive win.

Reds prop Taniela Tupou limped off with a calf injury in the first half.

The red-carding of Chiefs substitute Samipeni Finau gave the Reds a chance for a comeback. Hunter Paisami scored a try for the Reds with four minutes left — one minute after Finau was sent off — but the Chiefs held on for the victory.

A Chiefs’ knock-on from the scrum offered the Reds one last opportunity after the siren, only for the Reds to be penalized for a ruck infringement.

The loss was the 22nd in 24 games against New Zealand opposition for the Reds.

The result saw the Reds, with seven wins in 10 matches, drop out of Super Rugby Pacific’s top four.

The Chiefs, with an identical record, moved ahead of the Reds on percentage in the race for a home match in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the president of the Spanish Rugby Federation (FER) yesterday said that he would step down from his post after Spain were thrown out of next year’s Rugby World Cup in France for fielding an ineligible player during qualifying.

Alfonso Feijoo confirmed that Spain would appeal the decision and that he would not resign until the “disciplinary procedures initiated are well advanced.”

The FER has opened an investigation into the behavior of Alcobendas, the club of South Africa-born prop Gavin van den Berg, who is at the center of the dispute.

Van den Berg, who has been playing in Spain since 2018, played twice against the Netherlands, in 2020 and 2021, in qualifiers, but he might not have served the three years of residency needed to become eligible under World Rugby rules.

“The alleged falsification of a document has been brought to the attention of justice,” Feijoo said. “I regret having come to this outcome, but we were deceived. I never would have thought that anyone could falsify an official rugby document.”

Spain were sanctioned five points for each infringement and fined US$31,400.

Subject to the appeal, Spain’s place in Pool B would go to Romania, while Portugal would progress to the final qualification tournament in November.

It is the second time that Spain have fallen foul of the eligibility rules — they were also excluded along with Romania and Belgium from the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan for a similar breach.