Two-time Madrid Open champion Simona Halep and world No. 2 Paula Badosa are to meet in the tournament’s second round after opening with victories on Thursday.
Halep beat Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-3, while Badosa defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-0.
It will be the first time Halep and Badosa have met.
Photo: AP
“I think it’s going to be an interesting match, because it’s going to be quite a clay-court match very tactically, and I’m really looking forward to that,” Spaniard Badosa said. “Of course, she’s a great champion. So maybe I’m the favorite or no, I will try to give my best, because for sure she will push me to the limits.”
Badosa, a semi-finalist in Madrid last year, made it to No. 2 in the world for the first time this week.
“I’m really looking forward to these kind of matches, because I really like them and it’s the matches that you work for,” said the 24-year-old Badosa, who saved all five break points she faced.
Halep won consecutive Madrid titles in 2016 and 2017, and was runner-up in 2014 and 2019.
“I’m really happy that I could win this match,” the Romanian said. “It means a lot. Being in Madrid, I have great memories. So everything went together today and I played a good match.”
The 30-year-old Halep won under a closed roof on a rainy morning in the Spanish capital.
Also on Thursday, Amanda Anisimova upset third seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; while fifth seed Karolina Pliskova lost to Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 7-5.
Coco Gauff defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-0, 6-2; Victoria Azarenka beat Viktorija Golubic 7-6 (7/5), 6-3; and Varvara Gracheva rallied past Alize Cornet 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.
In yesterday’s early matches, Elena Rybakina defeated Oceane Dodin 6-2, 7-5; Jil Teichmann downed Petra Kvitova 6-3, 7-5; Jessica Pegula outlasted Camila Giorgi 7-5, 2-6, 7-5; and Daria Kasatkina rallied to beat Anna Bondar 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Additional reporting by staff writer
