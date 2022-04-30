Eintracht seize control against West Ham

AFP, LONDON and LEIPZIG, Germany





Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday seized control of their UEFA Europa League semi-final against West Ham United as Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada inspired a 2-1 win in the first leg.

Oliver Glasner’s side arrived at the London Stadium as underdogs against a West Ham team enjoying their best season for years, but Ansgar Knauff gave Frankfurt the perfect start with a goal after just 49 seconds.

Michail Antonio equalized with his first goal in 11 matches, but Kamada bagged the winner with a close-range finish in the second half.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada, left, hits the post against West Ham United in their UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg in London on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Frankfurt have struggled at times in the Bundesliga this season, saving their best performances for Europe.

They had already stunned Barcelona in the quarter-finals and this was another memorable performance, putting them in pole position to reach the final.

Frankfurt, whose only major European title came in the 1979-1980 UEFA Cup, can finish the job when they host the second leg on Thursday next week.

“I’m very impressed by the lads, how they played, how they took the lead in the first minute,” Glasner said. “It’s just impressive, the confidence they showed. West Ham threatened then, but we did well defending the set-pieces. Leading after the first leg is always good, even though we were a little bit lucky.”

Back in 1976, West Ham defeated Frankfurt 4-3 on aggregate in the UEFA European Cup Winners’ Cup semi-finals.

Hoping to reach their first major European final since then, West Ham will have to stage an impressive escape act in Frankfurt to emulate that success.

“Not what we wanted. We didn’t play well enough to get a result. We started slow in second half and gave away a poor goal for the second,” West Ham manager David Moyes said. “We missed an awful lot of opportunities to create chances. We had chances to cross the ball better and didn’t take them. We missed big chances in the box. We’ll go to the second leg probably not fancied and do what we can to still make it.”

In Leipzig, Germany, a late Angelino volley grabbed the hosts a 1-0 home win over a dogged Rangers side in their semi-final, first leg.

The Spaniard powered home a sweet left-foot strike five minutes from time for RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena to breach Rangers’ stubborn defense.

“I just kicked the ball,” the former Manchester City fullback said. “It was a lot of team work until that point, but we were just missing a goal.”

Leipzig had struggled to break the deadlock as Rangers restricted them to just 10 shots, despite boasting about 65 percent possession.

The German side will be looking to reach their first European final — in Seville on May 18 — in Thursday next week’s return game in Glasgow.

“It’s still very close, it will be very hard over there,” Angelino said. “We didn’t give them many chances and we deserved the win.”

Thousands of away fans traveled to Germany and Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said the home support could help his team next week at Ibrox.

“Of course, you are always disappointed to concede a goal, we defended well and didn’t give a lot away,” the Dutchman said. “The result could have been better so we know what we have to do next week. We have been behind before in a tie and it’s only a one-goal difference at home. We respect the opponent, but it always helps to play at home.”