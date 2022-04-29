Top-seeded Alexander Zverev was on Wednesday overwhelmed in his first match in the BMW Open in Munich, Germany, by 18-year-old Dane Holger Rune 6-3, 6-2.
The German, ranked third in the world, had been given a bye in the first round of a tournament he won in 2017 and 2018, but only lasted 1 hour, 39 minutes in his second-round match against the 70th-ranked Rune.
“It was my worst match in the last five, six, seven years,” Zverev said. “He’s a good player, but I would have lost to anyone today.”
Rune broke in the second game to lead 3-0. At 5-3, he had six set points. He squandered four set points on unforced errors in the ninth game. Then Zverev saved the fifth with a winner, before Rune converted the sixth by putting away a volley.
Rune again broke at once in the second set and broke again to lead 5-1.
“He’s in the top three in the world and has been playing some unbelievable tennis,” Rune said in his on-court interview. “I obviously didn’t expect to win in two sets, and with a score like this. But it was a really hard match. We played a lot of rallies and I’m really happy about my performance.”
While Rune had won the opening match in each of his past four main-draw appearances, this was the first time this year that he had won two matches in a row at an ATP tournament.
It was also the first time he had beaten a top-10 player.
Players from Afghanistan’s national women’s soccer team yesterday competed in a local league match in Australia for the first time since fleeing the Taliban. The result was a scoreless draw after an Afghan goal was disallowed for being offside in a lower league amateur match in the eastern state of Victoria. For the Afghan women it was a powerful, symbolic victory as they returned to the pitch together after leaving their homeland to rebuild their lives in Australia. The game showed that the Taliban could not stop the players, said team captain Nilab, who like her teammates did not give a family name
Wu Tung-lin made history on Sunday when he won the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men’s singles final in Florida, becoming the first Taiwanese winner in the tournament’s 22 years. Wu dominated Michael Mmoh of the US 6-3, 6-4 in their first professional matchup. The Taiwanese said his fans at the Forest Meadows Tennis Complex powered him on to victory. “I’m happy to do it here, with Taiwanese fans,” Wu said. “I heard the support from them and it gave me a lot of energy.” Wu got off to a good 3-0 start over Mmoh, and maintained the lead to close the opening set 6-3. The two
‘UNDRIVEABLE’: Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologized to Lewis Hamilton, who was lapped by the winner on lap 39, over the radio for the car he was given Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Sunday dominated in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. Verstappen won from the pole, logged the fastest lap and picked up his second win of the season, while leading teammate Sergio Perez to the first one-two Red Bull finish since Malaysia in 2016. “Lovely Sunday,” Verstappen radioed his Red Bull team on a race day that was dreary, overcast and misty. However, the Dutchman scored maximum points on the weekend — he also won the sprint qualifying race on Saturday — and led Red Bull in its embarrassment of
‘I’M A LEGEND’: Although Fury said it ‘might be the final curtain’ for the 33-year-old Briton, a potential bout against Oleksandr Usyk could tempt him to get back in the ring What might be the final punch of Tyson Fury’s controversial boxing career on Saturday smashed into the chin of Dillian Whyte, sending him to the canvas and one of his teeth flying through the air. Fury raised his right hand in celebration, knowing there would be no coming back from an uppercut seemingly felt all around Wembley Stadium — and sure enough, there was not. With a brutal finish in the last seconds of the sixth round, Fury defeated Whyte — his fellow Briton and former sparring partner — in front of more than 94,000 fans inside England’s national soccer stadium to