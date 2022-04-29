Stars wrap up playoff spot, despite OT loss to Coyotes

All that mattered to Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness on Wednesday was getting the point they needed to wrap up a playoff berth.

Bowness was not even concerned about how they ended up in overtime.

“We’re in,” he said, after the Stars lost 4-3 in overtime to the Arizona Coyotes, who overcame a 3-0 deficit in the third period.

Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood, top, defends against a shot by Arizona Coyotes center Nathan Smith in their NHL game in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Anton Stralman scored his eighth goal for the Coyotes with 16 minutes, 37 seconds left in regulation, about four minutes before Shayne Gostisbehere’s unassisted goal from the blue line near the boards, after the Stars had won a faceoff.

Barrett Hayton tied it at 3 with 8:02 left on a five-on-three power play.

“That’s just self-inflicted,” Bowness said. “You move on and we’ll get ready for the playoffs... The game was in order pretty good for the most part. It’s easy to clean up those things.”

Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for the Stars, while Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at the age of 37 for the team.

After a seven-round shoot-out victory at home over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, the Stars needed only one point to join the Nashville Predators in the two wild-card spots.

The Stars got that point by getting to overtime before losing, when Travis Boyd scored his 16th goal 1:43 into the extra period past goaltender Scott Wedgewood, who had 33 saves against his former team.

“We’ve got our opportunity now,” Pavelski said. “Disappointing third ... but a lot of effort goes into the season to get a chance. And, you know, this is the first step.”

The Stars have 96 points, one more than the resting Predators, who have games remaining at the Colorado Avalanche and the Coyotes.

The Stars, who close the regular season at home today against the Anaheim Ducks, would need to finish ahead of the Predators to take the top wild-card spot, as Nashville hold the tiebreaker with more regulation wins if the teams tie in the standings.

Hakanpaa, the defenseman with only one goal in his previous 39 games, scored on a sniper shot from just inside the blue line 4:42 into the game that went off a Coyotes player on the way to the net.

Pavelski had secondary assists on goals by Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen, whose score came with a two-man advantage early in the second period.

Pavelski has a team-high 81 points (27 goals, 54 assists) to surpass his previous career high of 79 with the San Jose Sharks in the 2013-2014 season.

The Stars missed the playoffs in the shortened season last year. They went to the Stanley Cup Final in the 2019-2020 season that stretched into late September after a COVID-19 pause and finished in a “bubble” in Canada.

A night after a regulation win would have clinched a playoff spot, the Stars started fast against last-placed Arizona. The only win for the Coyotes in their 11 previous games had been 5-3 at playoff-bound Minnesota on Tuesday.

“At some point we kind of lost our mojo and were not as tough to play against,” coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think we finished really strong.”

