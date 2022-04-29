Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday scored 33 points as the Milwaukee Bucks brushed aside the Chicago Bulls to complete a 4-1 series victory in their Eastern Conference NBA first-round playoff series.
Antetokounmpo was in dominant form, shooting 11 of 15 from the field and finishing with nine rebounds, as the defending NBA champions romped to a 116-100 win at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
“I just wanted to set the tone, come out and play hard,” Antetokounmpo said afterward.
Photo: AFP
“Sometimes when you’re up 15 or 20 points, you start being sloppy with the ball, or not playing as hard. I think our team kept their composure, kept playing hard, kept making shots,” he said.
Antetokounmpo received scoring support from Pat Connaughton with 20 points, while Bobby Portis had a double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds.
It was another emphatic win for the Bucks after victories by hefty double-digit margins in Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven series.
Milwaukee advance to an Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Boston Celtics next week.
“It’s big,” Antetokounmpo said of the task in front of his team.
“We’ve got to get some rest, go back and practice, watch some film, take care of our bodies and get ready for Boston,” he said.
The Bucks should go into the series brimming with confidence after swatting aside sixth-seeded Chicago with ease. The Bucks blazed into an early 20-7 lead in the first quarter and remained comfortably ahead of Chicago for the remainder of a one-sided contest.
Milwaukee’s lead stretched to 29 points in the second quarter and although Chicago closed the gap to 11 points early in the third, another burst of scoring saw the Bucks surge into a 91-68 lead heading into the final quarter.
Chicago star DeMar DeRozan was restricted to just 11 points.
Also on Wednesday, it was:
‧ Warriors 102, Nuggets 98
Players from Afghanistan’s national women’s soccer team yesterday competed in a local league match in Australia for the first time since fleeing the Taliban. The result was a scoreless draw after an Afghan goal was disallowed for being offside in a lower league amateur match in the eastern state of Victoria. For the Afghan women it was a powerful, symbolic victory as they returned to the pitch together after leaving their homeland to rebuild their lives in Australia. The game showed that the Taliban could not stop the players, said team captain Nilab, who like her teammates did not give a family name
Wu Tung-lin made history on Sunday when he won the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men’s singles final in Florida, becoming the first Taiwanese winner in the tournament’s 22 years. Wu dominated Michael Mmoh of the US 6-3, 6-4 in their first professional matchup. The Taiwanese said his fans at the Forest Meadows Tennis Complex powered him on to victory. “I’m happy to do it here, with Taiwanese fans,” Wu said. “I heard the support from them and it gave me a lot of energy.” Wu got off to a good 3-0 start over Mmoh, and maintained the lead to close the opening set 6-3. The two
‘UNDRIVEABLE’: Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologized to Lewis Hamilton, who was lapped by the winner on lap 39, over the radio for the car he was given Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Sunday dominated in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. Verstappen won from the pole, logged the fastest lap and picked up his second win of the season, while leading teammate Sergio Perez to the first one-two Red Bull finish since Malaysia in 2016. “Lovely Sunday,” Verstappen radioed his Red Bull team on a race day that was dreary, overcast and misty. However, the Dutchman scored maximum points on the weekend — he also won the sprint qualifying race on Saturday — and led Red Bull in its embarrassment of
‘I’M A LEGEND’: Although Fury said it ‘might be the final curtain’ for the 33-year-old Briton, a potential bout against Oleksandr Usyk could tempt him to get back in the ring What might be the final punch of Tyson Fury’s controversial boxing career on Saturday smashed into the chin of Dillian Whyte, sending him to the canvas and one of his teeth flying through the air. Fury raised his right hand in celebration, knowing there would be no coming back from an uppercut seemingly felt all around Wembley Stadium — and sure enough, there was not. With a brutal finish in the last seconds of the sixth round, Fury defeated Whyte — his fellow Briton and former sparring partner — in front of more than 94,000 fans inside England’s national soccer stadium to