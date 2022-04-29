Bucks thrash Bulls 116-100, take series

ONE-SIDED: The Bucks should advance to their Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Celtics full of confidence after dominating the sixth-seeded Bulls

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday scored 33 points as the Milwaukee Bucks brushed aside the Chicago Bulls to complete a 4-1 series victory in their Eastern Conference NBA first-round playoff series.

Antetokounmpo was in dominant form, shooting 11 of 15 from the field and finishing with nine rebounds, as the defending NBA champions romped to a 116-100 win at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“I just wanted to set the tone, come out and play hard,” Antetokounmpo said afterward.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, drives to the basket against the Chicago Bulls in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference NBA first-round playoff series at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“Sometimes when you’re up 15 or 20 points, you start being sloppy with the ball, or not playing as hard. I think our team kept their composure, kept playing hard, kept making shots,” he said.

Antetokounmpo received scoring support from Pat Connaughton with 20 points, while Bobby Portis had a double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

It was another emphatic win for the Bucks after victories by hefty double-digit margins in Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven series.

Milwaukee advance to an Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Boston Celtics next week.

“It’s big,” Antetokounmpo said of the task in front of his team.

“We’ve got to get some rest, go back and practice, watch some film, take care of our bodies and get ready for Boston,” he said.

The Bucks should go into the series brimming with confidence after swatting aside sixth-seeded Chicago with ease. The Bucks blazed into an early 20-7 lead in the first quarter and remained comfortably ahead of Chicago for the remainder of a one-sided contest.

Milwaukee’s lead stretched to 29 points in the second quarter and although Chicago closed the gap to 11 points early in the third, another burst of scoring saw the Bucks surge into a 91-68 lead heading into the final quarter.

Chicago star DeMar DeRozan was restricted to just 11 points.

Also on Wednesday, it was:

‧ Warriors 102, Nuggets 98