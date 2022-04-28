Wimbledon chiefs defend Belarus, Russia player ban

Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s Championships to avoid “being used to benefit the propaganda machine of the Russian regime,” tournament bosses said on Tuesday.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which runs the grasscourt Grand Slam, announced the move last week in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It means stars such as US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka cannot play at the event, which starts in late June.

The decision was criticized by the ATP, which runs the men’s tour, and women’s tour organizers the WTA, while Rublev labeled it “complete discrimination” and defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic said it was “crazy.”

However, AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt defended the move, saying the decision was made after careful consideration, taking into account UK government guidance for sporting bodies with the aim of limiting Russia’s influence.

“These are in effect two options — declining entries or allowing entries, but only with specific written declarations [against the invasion of Ukraine] from individual players,” Hewitt said at Wimbledon’s annual media briefing on Tuesday.

“First, even if we were to accept entries from Russian and Belarusian players with written declarations, we would risk their success or participation at Wimbledon being used to benefit the propaganda machine of the Russian regime, which we could not accept,” he said.

“Second, we have a duty to ensure no actions we take should put players or their families at risk,” Hewitt said.

“We understand and deeply regret the impact this decision will have on every individual affected, and so many innocent people are suffering as a result of this terrible war, but ... we believe we have made the most responsible decision possible in the circumstances,” he said.

As the Grand Slam tournaments are autonomous, possible sanctions by the ATP and the WTA could include a refusal to award ranking points at the event, which runs from June 27 to July 10.

The WTA and ATP are holding meetings in Madrid this week to decide how to react.

Meanwhile, world No. 1 Djokovic is able to challenge for his seventh Wimbledon crown after officials confirmed players would not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.