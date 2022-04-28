Victor Oladipo on Tuesday led the depleted Miami Heat to a series-clinching 97-94 victory over the Atlanta Hawks as Ja Morant produced a dazzling late scoring spree to give the Memphis Grizzlies a thrilling win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA playoffs.
Miami, missing injured stars Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, produced a superb defensive performance to shut down Atlanta and advance to an Eastern Conference semi-final series against either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Toronto Raptors.
Oladipo, who only returned to action last month after an 11-month injury layoff, was handed his first start of the playoffs by Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. The 29-year-old two-time All-Star repaid that faith with a 23-point display alongside Bam Adebayo, who finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Photo: AFP
The win marked a fairy-tale return to center stage for Oladipo, whose career has been decimated by injuries and surgeries over the past three years.
Oladipo was sidelined for nearly a year after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured quadriceps tendon in May last year. He had undergone surgery to treat the same problem in January 2019.
“There’s nothing I can’t handle,” Oladipo said after Tuesday’s win. “There’s nothing I haven’t gone through. At the end of the day I feel like I can come back and get through anything.”
Photo: AFP
“So when they told me I needed to start tonight, I just stepped up to the plate and did everything I could to help my team win ... this is only the beginning,” he added.
Adebayo took pride with a defensive performance that restricted Hawks star Trae Young to just 11 points. De’Andre Hunter led the Atlanta scoring with 35 points.
“We knew it was going to be a fight to the end, we just had to finish it with our defense,” Adebayo said. “Defense wins championships.”
In the Western Conference playoffs Morant scored a gravity-defying last-gasp layup as the Grizzlies conjured an epic late fightback to stun the Timberwolves 111-109.
Morant’s wizardry with one second remaining sealed an enthralling battle that leaves Memphis 3-2 ahead in the best-of-seven series with Game 6 in Minnesota on Friday.
Minnesota had led by 13 points early in the fourth quarter after big performances from Karl Anthony-Towns (28 points) and Anthony Edwards (22 points), but Morant, who bagged 30 points, suddenly found his scoring touch to haul Memphis back into contention.
The 22-year-old rising star of the NBA erupted for 18 points in the fourth quarter as Memphis outscored Minnesota 37-24 in the final period.
The catalyst for Morant’s masterpiece appeared to be a jaw-dropping dunk over Wolves guard Malik Beasley at the end of the third quarter that brought the Memphis crowd to their feet.
Morant later said he was “not that excited” by the dunk, but added: “It definitely ignited the crowd and that gave us some energy.”
The Grizzlies’ come-from-behind win was too close for comfort for Morant though.
“Me personally, I’m tired of it, tired of playing from behind,” he said.
Morant, who also had 13 rebounds and nine assists, was backed with a 25-point display from Desmond Bane, while Brandon Clarke added 21 points with 15 rebounds.
In Tuesday’s other game, Western Conference top seeds the Phoenix Suns returned to their winning ways with an emphatic 112-97 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Arizona to take a 3-2 series lead.
Players from Afghanistan’s national women’s soccer team yesterday competed in a local league match in Australia for the first time since fleeing the Taliban. The result was a scoreless draw after an Afghan goal was disallowed for being offside in a lower league amateur match in the eastern state of Victoria. For the Afghan women it was a powerful, symbolic victory as they returned to the pitch together after leaving their homeland to rebuild their lives in Australia. The game showed that the Taliban could not stop the players, said team captain Nilab, who like her teammates did not give a family name
Wu Tung-lin made history on Sunday when he won the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men’s singles final in Florida, becoming the first Taiwanese winner in the tournament’s 22 years. Wu dominated Michael Mmoh of the US 6-3, 6-4 in their first professional matchup. The Taiwanese said his fans at the Forest Meadows Tennis Complex powered him on to victory. “I’m happy to do it here, with Taiwanese fans,” Wu said. “I heard the support from them and it gave me a lot of energy.” Wu got off to a good 3-0 start over Mmoh, and maintained the lead to close the opening set 6-3. The two
‘UNDRIVEABLE’: Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologized to Lewis Hamilton, who was lapped by the winner on lap 39, over the radio for the car he was given Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Sunday dominated in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. Verstappen won from the pole, logged the fastest lap and picked up his second win of the season, while leading teammate Sergio Perez to the first one-two Red Bull finish since Malaysia in 2016. “Lovely Sunday,” Verstappen radioed his Red Bull team on a race day that was dreary, overcast and misty. However, the Dutchman scored maximum points on the weekend — he also won the sprint qualifying race on Saturday — and led Red Bull in its embarrassment of
‘I’M A LEGEND’: Although Fury said it ‘might be the final curtain’ for the 33-year-old Briton, a potential bout against Oleksandr Usyk could tempt him to get back in the ring What might be the final punch of Tyson Fury’s controversial boxing career on Saturday smashed into the chin of Dillian Whyte, sending him to the canvas and one of his teeth flying through the air. Fury raised his right hand in celebration, knowing there would be no coming back from an uppercut seemingly felt all around Wembley Stadium — and sure enough, there was not. With a brutal finish in the last seconds of the sixth round, Fury defeated Whyte — his fellow Briton and former sparring partner — in front of more than 94,000 fans inside England’s national soccer stadium to