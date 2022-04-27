Dillian Whyte has accused Tyson Fury of “dirty” tactics during the WBC heavyweight champion’s victory at Wembley on Saturday.
Fury retained his world title with a sixth-round stoppage against Whyte, the British star ending the bout with a devastating uppercut.
However, Whyte believes the referee should have penalized Fury for shoving him before his head thumped against the canvas.
Photo: AFP
“I was buzzed, but obviously I was trying to regather my senses — and he proper pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas, which is illegal,” Whyte told Sky Sports on Monday.
“This isn’t wrestling — this is boxing. I should have been allowed extra time to recover and then carried on fighting,” Whyte said. “I got caught, no doubt about it. I got caught by a good shot. I was hurt, I was trying to get my senses together and he full on, two-handed pushed me. It wasn’t like a one-armed thing.”
“I should have had time to recover, time to go back to my corner, but Tyson Fury gets away with a lot of things,” he added.
Whyte accused Fury of headbutting him after he sustained a gash over his right eye, the first time the Briton had sustained a cut in 31 professional fights.
“He kept on leaning down to the side and putting the head in and stuff like that,” he said. “He leans down and he put the head in. He clashed with me and I got the cut and obviously the ref started telling me off.”
“The fight spiraled a bit, until he started punching me in the back of the head,” Whyte said. “I started doing it to him and then his corner started throwing water and stuff like that, which was a bit crazy.”
“I kept on getting all the blame. He was the one that was holding. He was the one that was headbutting and being dirty in the fight,” he said.
Players from Afghanistan’s national women’s soccer team yesterday competed in a local league match in Australia for the first time since fleeing the Taliban. The result was a scoreless draw after an Afghan goal was disallowed for being offside in a lower league amateur match in the eastern state of Victoria. For the Afghan women it was a powerful, symbolic victory as they returned to the pitch together after leaving their homeland to rebuild their lives in Australia. The game showed that the Taliban could not stop the players, said team captain Nilab, who like her teammates did not give a family name
Wu Tung-lin made history on Sunday when he won the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men’s singles final in Florida, becoming the first Taiwanese winner in the tournament’s 22 years. Wu dominated Michael Mmoh of the US 6-3, 6-4 in their first professional matchup. The Taiwanese said his fans at the Forest Meadows Tennis Complex powered him on to victory. “I’m happy to do it here, with Taiwanese fans,” Wu said. “I heard the support from them and it gave me a lot of energy.” Wu got off to a good 3-0 start over Mmoh, and maintained the lead to close the opening set 6-3. The two
‘UNDRIVEABLE’: Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologized to Lewis Hamilton, who was lapped by the winner on lap 39, over the radio for the car he was given Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Sunday dominated in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. Verstappen won from the pole, logged the fastest lap and picked up his second win of the season, while leading teammate Sergio Perez to the first one-two Red Bull finish since Malaysia in 2016. “Lovely Sunday,” Verstappen radioed his Red Bull team on a race day that was dreary, overcast and misty. However, the Dutchman scored maximum points on the weekend — he also won the sprint qualifying race on Saturday — and led Red Bull in its embarrassment of
‘I’M A LEGEND’: Although Fury said it ‘might be the final curtain’ for the 33-year-old Briton, a potential bout against Oleksandr Usyk could tempt him to get back in the ring What might be the final punch of Tyson Fury’s controversial boxing career on Saturday smashed into the chin of Dillian Whyte, sending him to the canvas and one of his teeth flying through the air. Fury raised his right hand in celebration, knowing there would be no coming back from an uppercut seemingly felt all around Wembley Stadium — and sure enough, there was not. With a brutal finish in the last seconds of the sixth round, Fury defeated Whyte — his fellow Briton and former sparring partner — in front of more than 94,000 fans inside England’s national soccer stadium to