Biden welcomes Stanley Cup victors

Reuters, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden on Monday welcomed the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House to celebrate the NHL team’s back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

Monday’s visit was the Tampa Bay’s first visit to the White House to celebrate a Stanley Cup championship win, as they could not visit to celebrate their wins in 2020 and last year due to COVID-19. The Lightning’s 2004 victory, their first Stanley Cup win, was not celebrated by then-US president George W. Bush amid an NHL labor dispute.

Biden is a big hockey fan who roots for the Philadelphia Flyers.

US President Joe Biden, front left, is presented with an honorary jersey and a silver hockey stick by the Tampa Bay Lightning during a ceremony honoring the Stanley Cup champions on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY

“At the risk of stating the obvious here, it’s a pretty good time to be a sports fan in Tampa,” Biden said, adding that first lady Jill Biden had been on hand for a Lightning playoff game.

“I’m just saying she was there during the election season as well. She tends to show up when people win. Just something to think about,” he said.

Jill Biden is welcome to return when the playoffs start next month, Lightning owner Jeff Vinik said, adding that Biden could come, too, and he would even waive a “no talking” rule in place when the puck is in play.

Biden has often used sports to try to connect with a broad swath of Americans, as his rivals push a more divisive message. Biden, an avowed sports fan, has also hosted professional baseball, basketball and football teams at the White House.