US President Joe Biden on Monday welcomed the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House to celebrate the NHL team’s back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.
Monday’s visit was the Tampa Bay’s first visit to the White House to celebrate a Stanley Cup championship win, as they could not visit to celebrate their wins in 2020 and last year due to COVID-19. The Lightning’s 2004 victory, their first Stanley Cup win, was not celebrated by then-US president George W. Bush amid an NHL labor dispute.
Biden is a big hockey fan who roots for the Philadelphia Flyers.
Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY
“At the risk of stating the obvious here, it’s a pretty good time to be a sports fan in Tampa,” Biden said, adding that first lady Jill Biden had been on hand for a Lightning playoff game.
“I’m just saying she was there during the election season as well. She tends to show up when people win. Just something to think about,” he said.
Jill Biden is welcome to return when the playoffs start next month, Lightning owner Jeff Vinik said, adding that Biden could come, too, and he would even waive a “no talking” rule in place when the puck is in play.
Biden has often used sports to try to connect with a broad swath of Americans, as his rivals push a more divisive message. Biden, an avowed sports fan, has also hosted professional baseball, basketball and football teams at the White House.
Players from Afghanistan’s national women’s soccer team yesterday competed in a local league match in Australia for the first time since fleeing the Taliban. The result was a scoreless draw after an Afghan goal was disallowed for being offside in a lower league amateur match in the eastern state of Victoria. For the Afghan women it was a powerful, symbolic victory as they returned to the pitch together after leaving their homeland to rebuild their lives in Australia. The game showed that the Taliban could not stop the players, said team captain Nilab, who like her teammates did not give a family name
Wu Tung-lin made history on Sunday when he won the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger men’s singles final in Florida, becoming the first Taiwanese winner in the tournament’s 22 years. Wu dominated Michael Mmoh of the US 6-3, 6-4 in their first professional matchup. The Taiwanese said his fans at the Forest Meadows Tennis Complex powered him on to victory. “I’m happy to do it here, with Taiwanese fans,” Wu said. “I heard the support from them and it gave me a lot of energy.” Wu got off to a good 3-0 start over Mmoh, and maintained the lead to close the opening set 6-3. The two
‘UNDRIVEABLE’: Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologized to Lewis Hamilton, who was lapped by the winner on lap 39, over the radio for the car he was given Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Sunday dominated in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. Verstappen won from the pole, logged the fastest lap and picked up his second win of the season, while leading teammate Sergio Perez to the first one-two Red Bull finish since Malaysia in 2016. “Lovely Sunday,” Verstappen radioed his Red Bull team on a race day that was dreary, overcast and misty. However, the Dutchman scored maximum points on the weekend — he also won the sprint qualifying race on Saturday — and led Red Bull in its embarrassment of
‘I’M A LEGEND’: Although Fury said it ‘might be the final curtain’ for the 33-year-old Briton, a potential bout against Oleksandr Usyk could tempt him to get back in the ring What might be the final punch of Tyson Fury’s controversial boxing career on Saturday smashed into the chin of Dillian Whyte, sending him to the canvas and one of his teeth flying through the air. Fury raised his right hand in celebration, knowing there would be no coming back from an uppercut seemingly felt all around Wembley Stadium — and sure enough, there was not. With a brutal finish in the last seconds of the sixth round, Fury defeated Whyte — his fellow Briton and former sparring partner — in front of more than 94,000 fans inside England’s national soccer stadium to