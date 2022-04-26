Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin was injured early in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, crashing into the boards and getting ruled out with an upper-body injury.
In the aftermath, his teammates built and blew a two-goal lead to miss a major opportunity to move up the standings.
Ovechkin’s uncertain status is the most alarming situation facing the Capitals with the playoffs beginning in just over a week.
Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY
“I have not talked to the trainer yet, so we will get an evaluation on him,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “We’ll get an evaluation and see where he is at.”
Ovechkin tripped over Toronto goaltender Erik Kallgren’s stick after failing to score on a breakaway attempt.
His left arm and shoulder made contact with the boards, and the 36-year-old remained on the ice for several seconds while the arena went silent.
“I think he skated into my stick and tripped on it, so, it was not my intention to trip him,” Kallgren said. “Obviously, he was frustrated, but I didn’t mean to trip him. I didn’t mean to cause an injury, so I hope he’s fine.”
Before he could get medical attention, Ovechkin got to his feet and skated off the ice.
He yelled at officials about no penalty being called on the play.
The consistently durable Russian superstar usually shakes off minor injuries and stays on the bench, as he did earlier in the night when he took a puck off his right shin.
However, Ovechkin went right down the tunnel this time and did not return.
“I’ve never met anyone tougher than that guy,” said Washington winger T.J. Oshie, who scored and had another would-be goal taken off the board by a coach’s challenge. “We all hope he’s fine. I just talked to him and I think he’ll be all right.”
