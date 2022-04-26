Klopp hails supersub Origi

Reuters, LIVERPOOL, England





Liverpool’s Divock Origi has to wait for his moments, but when given a chance he is often the difference maker, as he showed again by coming off the bench to inspire his side to victory over Everton on Sunday.

Telling contributions in fleeting appearances have been Origi’s forte throughout his time at Liverpool.

His 95th-minute winner against Everton in 2018 had coach Juergen Klopp sprinting across the pitch in celebration, while he scored a game-clinching second in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, as well as a double in Liverpool’s famous 4-0 win over Barcelona that season.

Liverpool’s Divock Origi, center, scores against Everton in their Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

He has saved his best for Liverpool’s bitter rivals Everton, with his late header after coming off the bench at Anfield on Sunday putting the seal on his team’s 2-0 win in a hard-fought Merseyside derby.

It was the 27-year-old’s sixth career goal against Everton, at least twice as many as he has managed against any other opponent in his Liverpool career, while he has now scored 11 goals as a substitute in the Premier League, the outright most by a Liverpool player.

“We are happy with the impact [from substitutes] all season,” Klopp said. “They come on with the right mindset when they come on. Luis [Diaz] and Divock were involved in the goals and that helps in tight football games.”

“We did not show up there in the first half. We had a lot of possession, the most of a Premier League game for us [more than 86 percent], but we changed things in the second half,” Klopp said. “He [Origi] is a legend on and off the pitch — a fantastic footballer, a world-class striker and is our best finisher. Everyone would say the same. You see this in training. It is a really hard decision to make to leave him out. Everyone loves Divock here.”