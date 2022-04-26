Liverpool’s Divock Origi has to wait for his moments, but when given a chance he is often the difference maker, as he showed again by coming off the bench to inspire his side to victory over Everton on Sunday.
Telling contributions in fleeting appearances have been Origi’s forte throughout his time at Liverpool.
His 95th-minute winner against Everton in 2018 had coach Juergen Klopp sprinting across the pitch in celebration, while he scored a game-clinching second in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, as well as a double in Liverpool’s famous 4-0 win over Barcelona that season.
Photo: EPA-EFE
He has saved his best for Liverpool’s bitter rivals Everton, with his late header after coming off the bench at Anfield on Sunday putting the seal on his team’s 2-0 win in a hard-fought Merseyside derby.
It was the 27-year-old’s sixth career goal against Everton, at least twice as many as he has managed against any other opponent in his Liverpool career, while he has now scored 11 goals as a substitute in the Premier League, the outright most by a Liverpool player.
“We are happy with the impact [from substitutes] all season,” Klopp said. “They come on with the right mindset when they come on. Luis [Diaz] and Divock were involved in the goals and that helps in tight football games.”
“We did not show up there in the first half. We had a lot of possession, the most of a Premier League game for us [more than 86 percent], but we changed things in the second half,” Klopp said. “He [Origi] is a legend on and off the pitch — a fantastic footballer, a world-class striker and is our best finisher. Everyone would say the same. You see this in training. It is a really hard decision to make to leave him out. Everyone loves Divock here.”
Players from Afghanistan’s national women’s soccer team yesterday competed in a local league match in Australia for the first time since fleeing the Taliban. The result was a scoreless draw after an Afghan goal was disallowed for being offside in a lower league amateur match in the eastern state of Victoria. For the Afghan women it was a powerful, symbolic victory as they returned to the pitch together after leaving their homeland to rebuild their lives in Australia. The game showed that the Taliban could not stop the players, said team captain Nilab, who like her teammates did not give a family name
‘UNDRIVEABLE’: Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologized to Lewis Hamilton, who was lapped by the winner on lap 39, over the radio for the car he was given Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Sunday dominated in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. Verstappen won from the pole, logged the fastest lap and picked up his second win of the season, while leading teammate Sergio Perez to the first one-two Red Bull finish since Malaysia in 2016. “Lovely Sunday,” Verstappen radioed his Red Bull team on a race day that was dreary, overcast and misty. However, the Dutchman scored maximum points on the weekend — he also won the sprint qualifying race on Saturday — and led Red Bull in its embarrassment of
The use of biomechanics in sports has been a game changer in the past few years, and professional baseball teams are adopting the science in their training, said a Taiwanese biomechanist who worked with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants, who last year won the MLB National League West title with a franchise record 107 wins, were one of the first MLB teams in the US to hire a biomechanics team to help improve their players’ performance, said Matt Chan, a sports science analyst and the team’s lead biomechanist from 2019 to last year. Chan said that when he joined the Giants,
‘I’M A LEGEND’: Although Fury said it ‘might be the final curtain’ for the 33-year-old Briton, a potential bout against Oleksandr Usyk could tempt him to get back in the ring What might be the final punch of Tyson Fury’s controversial boxing career on Saturday smashed into the chin of Dillian Whyte, sending him to the canvas and one of his teeth flying through the air. Fury raised his right hand in celebration, knowing there would be no coming back from an uppercut seemingly felt all around Wembley Stadium — and sure enough, there was not. With a brutal finish in the last seconds of the sixth round, Fury defeated Whyte — his fellow Briton and former sparring partner — in front of more than 94,000 fans inside England’s national soccer stadium to