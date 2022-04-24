SPORTS BRIEFS

RUGBY UNION

Former ’Bok flanker dies

Former Springbok loose-forward Pedrie Wannenburg has been killed in a car accident in Texas, his former South African franchise the Bulls said yesterday. Wannenburg, 41, played 20 times for the ’Boks between 2002 and 2007, and was close to being selected for the World Cup-winning squad in France. He also turned out for Irish side Ulster and French club Castres before settling in the US in 2016. He died when a 16-year-old driver led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into the back of Wannenburg’s car at an intersection, local media reported. His wife and two children were in the vehicle with him, but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

SOCCER

Women’s sets crowd record

A record 91,648 fans on Friday turned up for a women’s match, as Barcelona beat VfL Wolfsburg 5-1 in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final at the Camp Nou. The clash broke the previous women’s attendance record set just three weeks ago when 91,553 spectators flocked to the Camp Nou for Barcelona’s showdown with Real Madrid on March 30. “It is something spectacular what happened today and almost a month ago, it leaves us speechless,” midfielder Patri Guijarro said about being cheered on by yet another crowd record. “I think that within days, or even years we will be a little more aware of the magnitude [of what happened], and how special it is to experience a day like this.”

SNOOKER

Pigeon disrupts tournament

A pigeon on Friday caused a bizarre delay midway through Mark Selby’s second-round World Championship match against Yan Bingtao, delighting and amusing the players, officials and the crowd at the Crucible in Sheffield, England. After five frames with Yan leading 3-2, the bird flew toward him before landing on the top cushion and strolling along the match table toward the middle pocket. “There is a pigeon, yes, you heard that correctly, a pigeon in the Crucible Theatre,” John Virgo said while describing the action on BBC. “Absolutely extraordinary... It looked for a moment as though Yan Bingtao had had a towel thrown towards him. It was the arrival of an unwanted feathered friend. Absolutely incredible. We have seen some things at the Crucible before, but we have never seen that. How on earth are they going to get it out?” The pigeon was ushered out of the arena through the players’ entrance, before it was caught by a staff member. “Those pigeons will do anything for a free ticket. This is unbelievable,” former world champion Ken Doherty said while commentating.

FORMULA ONE

Mercedes ‘underperforms’

Mercedes were on Friday shut out of the final phase of qualifying for the first time since 2012, and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said the failure was a collective one. “I think we underperformed as a team today,” said the Briton after qualifying 13th for yesterday’s sprint race in a messy session at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with teammate George Russell faring slightly better in 11th. Hamilton said that Mercedes had arrived with optimism, and recognized the hard work being done back at the factory, but “things just don’t come together.”