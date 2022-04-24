RUGBY UNION
Former ’Bok flanker dies
Former Springbok loose-forward Pedrie Wannenburg has been killed in a car accident in Texas, his former South African franchise the Bulls said yesterday. Wannenburg, 41, played 20 times for the ’Boks between 2002 and 2007, and was close to being selected for the World Cup-winning squad in France. He also turned out for Irish side Ulster and French club Castres before settling in the US in 2016. He died when a 16-year-old driver led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into the back of Wannenburg’s car at an intersection, local media reported. His wife and two children were in the vehicle with him, but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.
SOCCER
Women’s sets crowd record
A record 91,648 fans on Friday turned up for a women’s match, as Barcelona beat VfL Wolfsburg 5-1 in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final at the Camp Nou. The clash broke the previous women’s attendance record set just three weeks ago when 91,553 spectators flocked to the Camp Nou for Barcelona’s showdown with Real Madrid on March 30. “It is something spectacular what happened today and almost a month ago, it leaves us speechless,” midfielder Patri Guijarro said about being cheered on by yet another crowd record. “I think that within days, or even years we will be a little more aware of the magnitude [of what happened], and how special it is to experience a day like this.”
SNOOKER
Pigeon disrupts tournament
A pigeon on Friday caused a bizarre delay midway through Mark Selby’s second-round World Championship match against Yan Bingtao, delighting and amusing the players, officials and the crowd at the Crucible in Sheffield, England. After five frames with Yan leading 3-2, the bird flew toward him before landing on the top cushion and strolling along the match table toward the middle pocket. “There is a pigeon, yes, you heard that correctly, a pigeon in the Crucible Theatre,” John Virgo said while describing the action on BBC. “Absolutely extraordinary... It looked for a moment as though Yan Bingtao had had a towel thrown towards him. It was the arrival of an unwanted feathered friend. Absolutely incredible. We have seen some things at the Crucible before, but we have never seen that. How on earth are they going to get it out?” The pigeon was ushered out of the arena through the players’ entrance, before it was caught by a staff member. “Those pigeons will do anything for a free ticket. This is unbelievable,” former world champion Ken Doherty said while commentating.
FORMULA ONE
Mercedes ‘underperforms’
Mercedes were on Friday shut out of the final phase of qualifying for the first time since 2012, and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said the failure was a collective one. “I think we underperformed as a team today,” said the Briton after qualifying 13th for yesterday’s sprint race in a messy session at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with teammate George Russell faring slightly better in 11th. Hamilton said that Mercedes had arrived with optimism, and recognized the hard work being done back at the factory, but “things just don’t come together.”
Errol Spence on Saturday punished Yordenis Ugas on the way to a 10th-round technical knockout to add the Cuban’s World Boxing Association title to his World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation belts. Spence, fighting in front of home fans in the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T stadium in Texas, remained unbeaten, improving to 28-0 with 22 knockouts when referee Laurence Cole called a halt at 1 minute, 44 seconds of the 10th on the advice of the ringside doctor. By then, Ugas’ right eye was swollen shut from the blows meted out by Spence, who rocked the Cuban in the seventh round and
Taiwan’s under-18 ice hockey team on Sunday finished top of Division III A at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World U18 Championship in Istanbul, Turkey, gaining promotion to Division II B. Taiwan topped their six-team division on goal-difference after finishing with a 5-4 record along with Belgium and Iceland. Taiwan scored a total of 24 goals, while Belgium and Iceland recorded 23 and 18 respectively. Taiwan’s campaign at the tournament began with an 8-3 win over Turkey on Monday last week, which they then followed up with a 4-0 win against Mexico on Tuesday and a 5-2 defeat of Israel on Thursday. Despite
The use of biomechanics in sports has been a game changer in the past few years, and professional baseball teams are adopting the science in their training, said a Taiwanese biomechanist who worked with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants, who last year won the MLB National League West title with a franchise record 107 wins, were one of the first MLB teams in the US to hire a biomechanics team to help improve their players’ performance, said Matt Chan, a sports science analyst and the team’s lead biomechanist from 2019 to last year. Chan said that when he joined the Giants,
Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama of Japan on Thursday advanced to the semi-finals of the doubles at the Porche Tennis Grand Prix with a straight-sets victory over Alicja Rosolska of Poland and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand in Stuttgart, Germany. The fourth seeds converted six of 19 break points and won 50 percent of points on their return of serve in the quarter-final to complete a 6-4, 6-4 victory in 1 hour, 27 minutes. The Taiwanese-Japanese duo face Coco Gauff of the US and Zhang Shuai of China in today’s semi-finals after the top seeds advanced with a walkover after their