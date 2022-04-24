A six-run lead in the ninth inning was not enough for San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, and the Washington Nationals took exception.
With two outs in the top of the ninth on Friday night and San Francisco ahead 7-1, the Giants’ Thairo Estrada took off on an 0-1 pitch and Brandon Crawford blooped a single over Washington shortstop Alcides Escobar, who grabbed the ball and threw out Estrada at the plate.
Heading off the field, Escobar walked over to the third-base line and began yelling into the Giants’ dugout. He was soon joined by Victor Robles. Manager Dave Martinez and group of Nationals came onto the field and Martinez guided Escobar off.
The Giants remained in their dugout, and the incident did not escalate further, as San Francisco beat Washington 7-1.
“They did some things that we felt like [were] uncalled for,” Martinez said. “But you guys can ask Gabe Kapler about that.”
Kapler has made it known he does not believe in the unwritten rules of baseball, such as no bunting or running with a big lead. He said his team was playing aggressively out of respect for Washington’s lineup.
“We scored seven runs in an inning tonight. With Josh Bell and Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz in the middle of their lineup, we know they’re capable of scoring seven runs in an inning as well,” Kapler said. “It’s definitely not about running up the score. We felt like we’re respecting our opponents and we’re gonna respect our opponents at every turn. This is about using every tool at our disposal to compete.”
The confrontation was the only tense moment late in a contest that was decided early against struggling Nationals starter Patrick Corbin, who in the second inning allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks, while recording just five outs.
“It’s obviously been frustrating,” Corbin said. “I’m just trying to do everything I can to talk to whoever, try to figure out how to get better.”
The left-hander who helped the Nationals win the 2019 World Series has been one of the worst starting pitchers in the majors since.
Corbin went 9-16 with a 5.82 ERA last season and Friday’s outing sent his ERA to 11.20 in three starts this year. He still has three years left on a six-year, US$140 million contract.
