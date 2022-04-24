Winger A.J. Lam yesterday scored two tries as the Auckland-based Blues overcame a stern challenge from the Fijian Drua to win 35-18 in the second trans-Tasman match in Super Rugby Pacific.
The Drua are second-to-last in the 12-team table, but had an overwhelming share of possession and outplayed the first-place Blues physically and at the breakdown.
On several occasions the Drua opened up the Blues’ defense and dwelled in the Blues’ territory for long periods but weren’t always able to finish their opportunities.
Photo: AFP
The Blues were more clinical in comparison, showing more opportunism and scoring a try in each half from intercepts. Rieko Ioane’s intercept try in the 51st minute helped the Blues expand a tenuous 21-13 lead.
The Drua scored through powerful winger Onisi Ratave, but Lam scored his second try from a lineout to seal an unconvincing win.
The Blues ended the match desperately defending their own goal line to prevent a try that would have cost them a vital bonus point.
Photo: AFP
“We talked about it and we knew we had to lift our preparation for this match,” Drua captain Meli Derenalagi said. “The Blues are the top team from the New Zealand side so we knew they would come hard so we lifted to a higher level so we can compete with them.”
“We won’t rest here. We’ll try to come out again next week and be more competitive,” he added.
In the late game, the Wellington Hurricanes beat the Queensland Reds 30-17.
Earlier, the Fijiana Drua beat five-time defending champions the New South Wales Waratahs 32-26 to win the Super W women’s title and finish unbeaten in their inaugural season.
Winger Vitalina Naikore scored three tries including the first and last for Fijiana in a match of repeated lead changes, clinching their win in the 74th minute.
The Fijiana Drua beat New South Wales 29-10 during the regular season, inflicting the Waratahs’ first defeat in 20 matches over five seasons. They repeated the achievement yesterday in a match that was extraordinary theater for women’s rugby in Australia.
When Kolora Lomani, running at full pace, caught a cross kick from Merewalesi Rokouono and scored in the 31st minute, the Fijiana led 17-5. The Waratahs rallied with three tries to Natalie Delamere to seize the lead 19-17 just after halftime.
Naikore’s second try put the Drua in front at 22-19, but the Waraths reclaimed the lead on replacement Eva Karpani’s try in the 61st minute.
The lead lasted until the 71st minute when Timaima Ravisa dashed 50m for the go-ahead try. Naikore, named Player of the Match, sealed the win with her hat-trick try.
Errol Spence on Saturday punished Yordenis Ugas on the way to a 10th-round technical knockout to add the Cuban’s World Boxing Association title to his World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation belts. Spence, fighting in front of home fans in the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T stadium in Texas, remained unbeaten, improving to 28-0 with 22 knockouts when referee Laurence Cole called a halt at 1 minute, 44 seconds of the 10th on the advice of the ringside doctor. By then, Ugas’ right eye was swollen shut from the blows meted out by Spence, who rocked the Cuban in the seventh round and
Taiwan’s under-18 ice hockey team on Sunday finished top of Division III A at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World U18 Championship in Istanbul, Turkey, gaining promotion to Division II B. Taiwan topped their six-team division on goal-difference after finishing with a 5-4 record along with Belgium and Iceland. Taiwan scored a total of 24 goals, while Belgium and Iceland recorded 23 and 18 respectively. Taiwan’s campaign at the tournament began with an 8-3 win over Turkey on Monday last week, which they then followed up with a 4-0 win against Mexico on Tuesday and a 5-2 defeat of Israel on Thursday. Despite
The use of biomechanics in sports has been a game changer in the past few years, and professional baseball teams are adopting the science in their training, said a Taiwanese biomechanist who worked with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants, who last year won the MLB National League West title with a franchise record 107 wins, were one of the first MLB teams in the US to hire a biomechanics team to help improve their players’ performance, said Matt Chan, a sports science analyst and the team’s lead biomechanist from 2019 to last year. Chan said that when he joined the Giants,
Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama of Japan on Thursday advanced to the semi-finals of the doubles at the Porche Tennis Grand Prix with a straight-sets victory over Alicja Rosolska of Poland and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand in Stuttgart, Germany. The fourth seeds converted six of 19 break points and won 50 percent of points on their return of serve in the quarter-final to complete a 6-4, 6-4 victory in 1 hour, 27 minutes. The Taiwanese-Japanese duo face Coco Gauff of the US and Zhang Shuai of China in today’s semi-finals after the top seeds advanced with a walkover after their