Trae Young on Friday delivered the game-winner for Atlanta in a 111-110 victory over the Miami Heat, as the Hawks clawed their way back into their NBA playoff first-round series.
The Hawks cut the deficit in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series to 2-1.
The reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks grabbed a 2-1 series lead with a 111-81 rout of the Chicago Bulls, and the Phoenix Suns took a 2-1 series lead with a 114-111 victory over the Pelicans in New Orleans.
Photo: AFP
In Atlanta, PJ Tucker’s three-pointer with less than a minute to play had put the Heat up 110-109 as the clash came down to the frantic final minutes.
With 5.5 seconds remaining, Young drove the lane and floated in the basket that proved the difference, with Miami star Jimmy Butler watching his contested three-point effort at the buzzer bounce off the rim.
“I just wanted to try to get to the basket,” said Young, who scored 24 points to lead six Hawks players in double figures. “I knew there was only 10 seconds left... I didn’t want to settle for a three. So I tried to get all the way to the rim and either get a foul or a layup.”
The top-seeded Heat had won the first two games of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series at home.
Their chances of taking a 3-0 stranglehold looked good when a 21-0 scoring run in the third quarter saw them take an 84-68 lead in a game that was delayed more than half an hour after a suspicious package was found outside the Hawks’ arena before the game.
The Hawks, no doubt well aware that no NBA team has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series, closed the third on a 9-1 scoring run.
Young’s three-pointer knotted the score at 104-104 with 2:26 remaining and it was a dogfight from there.
Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 points off the bench for Atlanta. That included three three-pointers in the Hawks’ fourth-quarter fight-back.
“We’re not losing this game, that’s what was on my mind the whole game and that’s the way we played, especially last quarter,” Bogdanovic said. “We kept believing.”
The Hawks will try to level the series at two games apiece when they host Game 4 tomorrow.
In Chicago, the Bucks shook off the injury absence of Khris Middleton to cruise to a big win over the Bulls.
After DeMar DeRozan scored 41 points in a 114-110 game-two triumph that leveled the series at one game each, the Bucks held DeRozan to just 11 points on four-of-nine shooting.
Grayson Allen scored 22 points off the bench for Milwaukee to help make up for Middleton’s absence.
The Suns were also without a key player, with Devin Booker sidelined by a hamstring strain.
“We knew we were down our MVP [most valuable player] in Book, and we all had to step up,” said veteran point guard Chris Paul, who scored 19 of is 28 points in the fourth quarter.
Paul scored 15 of the Suns’ first 23 points in the final period and handed out 14 assists — remarkably without a turnover.
“I’m just happy we got the win,” Paul said.
Errol Spence on Saturday punished Yordenis Ugas on the way to a 10th-round technical knockout to add the Cuban’s World Boxing Association title to his World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation belts. Spence, fighting in front of home fans in the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T stadium in Texas, remained unbeaten, improving to 28-0 with 22 knockouts when referee Laurence Cole called a halt at 1 minute, 44 seconds of the 10th on the advice of the ringside doctor. By then, Ugas’ right eye was swollen shut from the blows meted out by Spence, who rocked the Cuban in the seventh round and
Taiwan’s under-18 ice hockey team on Sunday finished top of Division III A at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World U18 Championship in Istanbul, Turkey, gaining promotion to Division II B. Taiwan topped their six-team division on goal-difference after finishing with a 5-4 record along with Belgium and Iceland. Taiwan scored a total of 24 goals, while Belgium and Iceland recorded 23 and 18 respectively. Taiwan’s campaign at the tournament began with an 8-3 win over Turkey on Monday last week, which they then followed up with a 4-0 win against Mexico on Tuesday and a 5-2 defeat of Israel on Thursday. Despite
The use of biomechanics in sports has been a game changer in the past few years, and professional baseball teams are adopting the science in their training, said a Taiwanese biomechanist who worked with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants, who last year won the MLB National League West title with a franchise record 107 wins, were one of the first MLB teams in the US to hire a biomechanics team to help improve their players’ performance, said Matt Chan, a sports science analyst and the team’s lead biomechanist from 2019 to last year. Chan said that when he joined the Giants,
Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama of Japan on Thursday advanced to the semi-finals of the doubles at the Porche Tennis Grand Prix with a straight-sets victory over Alicja Rosolska of Poland and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand in Stuttgart, Germany. The fourth seeds converted six of 19 break points and won 50 percent of points on their return of serve in the quarter-final to complete a 6-4, 6-4 victory in 1 hour, 27 minutes. The Taiwanese-Japanese duo face Coco Gauff of the US and Zhang Shuai of China in today’s semi-finals after the top seeds advanced with a walkover after their