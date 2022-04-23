The first match of the season between New Zealand and Australian teams in Super Rugby Pacific yesterday was a convincing win for the Kiwis.
The Chiefs beat the New South Wales Waratahs 51-27 in Melbourne in the first match of the so-called Super Round, when all five matches are to be played in the Victorian state capital.
Previously this season the Australian and New Zealand conference sides, including the Fijian Drua and a Moana Pasifika team made up of players mostly from Tonga and Samoa, had played separate schedules due to COVID-19 protocols on either side of the Tasman Sea.
Photo: AFP
Johan Lowe scored four tries for the Hamilton-based Chiefs. The Waratahs stayed in the match after red and yellow cards in the first half, and after losing both of their hookers, David Porecki and Tom Horton, to injury.
Waratahs prop Angus Bell was sent off for a dangerous tackle two minutes into the match and they were down to 13 men when center Jamie Roberts received a yellow card for a deliberate knockdown.
Despite those setbacks, the Waratahs fought back to trail by only three points in the 51st minute when halfback Jake Gordon intercepted a Bryn Gatland pass and dashed more than 70m.
The Chiefs then scored an intercept try of their own — Lowe picking off a pass from Welsh veteran Jamie Roberts — and Lowe added two late tries to put the match out of reach for the Sydney-based Waratahs.
A match scheduled later yesterday between Moana Pasifika and the Western Force was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Force players.
The Blues and Brumbies are level in first place with 31 points each, with the Reds a point behind. All three have seven wins from their opening eight matches.
