Burnley on Thursday piled the pressure back on Everton in the English Premier League relegation battle with a 2-0 win over Southampton, moving them within a point of Frank Lampard’s side.
The Clarets, who sacked long-serving manager Sean Dyche on Friday last week, are in 18th place in the standings on 28 points from 32 games, with Everton on 29 points from a game fewer.
Southampton should have taken an early lead when Oriol Romeu was left unmarked at a corner, but his header was off target and Burnley were able to take control.
Photo: AP
Wales international Connor Roberts put the hosts ahead in the 12th minute with a beautiful curling shot into the far corner that gave Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster no chance.
Jay Rodriguez then saw a header superbly saved by Forster and Dutch forward Wout Weghorst put his follow-up header against the woodwork.
Burnley, with their under-23 coach Mike Jackson and injured club captain Ben Mee in temporary charge, were playing with a level of creativity and verve that they have struggled to find under Dyche this season.
There were more chances at both ends, with Romeu missing an almost identical chance for Southampton, before Burnley doubled their lead a minute before halftime when Nathan Collins headed in a Josh Brownhill corner.
Burnley thought they had a third when Jack Cork turned the ball in after James Tarkowski had headed a ball from Dwight McNeil across the penalty area, but the effort was ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee.
Nick Pope pulled off an outstanding reflex save to keep out a volley from Southampton substitute Che Adams, but Burnley were never in real danger in the final minutes as they made sure of three vital points.
The Clarets host Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow and a win — or even a draw — would move them above Everton and out of the bottom three before Lampard’s side face Liverpool in the Merseryside derby at Anfield later the same day.
Goalscorer Roberts said there was no lack of confidence in the Burnley camp.
“There will always be belief. We know we have quality. We will give everything to try and keep this club up. We have five games to give everything. Mike [Jackson] hasn’t changed everything, but has given us a bit more freedom to do what we want,” Roberts said.
Jackson finds himself uncertain as to whether he will be in charge for the visit of Wolves, but praised the way his players had dealt with the unexpected changes at the club.
“The players remembered what they were. We haven’t done loads different, but they have come together as a group. Everyone has mucked in and it is a great result,” Jackson said. “I will probably speak to the chairman and he will let me know if I am needed for next game.”
Errol Spence on Saturday punished Yordenis Ugas on the way to a 10th-round technical knockout to add the Cuban’s World Boxing Association title to his World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation belts. Spence, fighting in front of home fans in the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T stadium in Texas, remained unbeaten, improving to 28-0 with 22 knockouts when referee Laurence Cole called a halt at 1 minute, 44 seconds of the 10th on the advice of the ringside doctor. By then, Ugas’ right eye was swollen shut from the blows meted out by Spence, who rocked the Cuban in the seventh round and
The use of biomechanics in sports has been a game changer in the past few years, and professional baseball teams are adopting the science in their training, said a Taiwanese biomechanist who worked with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants, who last year won the MLB National League West title with a franchise record 107 wins, were one of the first MLB teams in the US to hire a biomechanics team to help improve their players’ performance, said Matt Chan, a sports science analyst and the team’s lead biomechanist from 2019 to last year. Chan said that when he joined the Giants,
Taiwan’s under-18 ice hockey team on Sunday finished top of Division III A at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World U18 Championship in Istanbul, Turkey, gaining promotion to Division II B. Taiwan topped their six-team division on goal-difference after finishing with a 5-4 record along with Belgium and Iceland. Taiwan scored a total of 24 goals, while Belgium and Iceland recorded 23 and 18 respectively. Taiwan’s campaign at the tournament began with an 8-3 win over Turkey on Monday last week, which they then followed up with a 4-0 win against Mexico on Tuesday and a 5-2 defeat of Israel on Thursday. Despite
AMONG THE GREATS: With a close finish that ended in a sprint, Peres Jepchirchir became the first person to win Olympic gold and the Boston and New York titles Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir on Monday edged a thrilling sprint finish to win the women’s Boston Marathon, as fellow Kenyan Evans Chebet dominated a stellar field to claim the men’s title. Chebet won in 2 hours, 6 minutes and 51 seconds to top the first all-Kenyan podium since 2012, beating 2019 Boston Marathon winner Lawrence Cherono by 30 seconds, with defending champion Benson Kipruto third in 2:07:27. “I’m extremely proud,” Chebet said through a translator. “I knew I had it in my legs to win.” Jepchirchir, last year’s New York Marathon champion, won her Boston debut by edging Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh in the