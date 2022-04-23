Taiwan’s Chan advances to semis

Staff writer, with AFP, STUTTGART, Germany





Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama of Japan on Thursday advanced to the semi-finals of the doubles at the Porche Tennis Grand Prix with a straight-sets victory over Alicja Rosolska of Poland and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand in Stuttgart, Germany.

The fourth seeds converted six of 19 break points and won 50 percent of points on their return of serve in the quarter-final to complete a 6-4, 6-4 victory in 1 hour, 27 minutes.

The Taiwanese-Japanese duo face Coco Gauff of the US and Zhang Shuai of China in today’s semi-finals after the top seeds advanced with a walkover after their opponents Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka pulled out of their quarter-final.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu returns to Tamara Korpatsch of Germany in their Porsche Tennis Grand Prix singles match in Stuttgart, Germany, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Today’s other semi-final in the doubles sees second seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs take on unseeded Cristina Bucsa and Tamara Zidansek.

In the singles, US Open champion Emma Raducanu had to fight back in her second-round tie to set up a quarter-final against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Raducanu, 19, whitewashed German lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch, who has a world ranking of 118th, in the first set, but was broken twice in the second before regaining her composure to seal a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 win.

The British world No. 12 punched the air after converting her second match point.

In the quarter-final she could expect another tough battle against 2020 French Open champion Swiatek, who is on a 20-match winning streak on the WTA Tour.

“She’s in good form, it’ll be an interesting match,” Raducanu said of Swiatek.

“She’s the world number one, so I don’t feel any pressure and am looking forward to it,” she said.

On the other side of the draw, Spain’s Badosa is to play Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, who advanced to her fifth clay-court quarter-final on the WTA Tour.

Earlier, Liudmila Samsonova showed plenty of grit to beat former Stuttgart champion Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

From 4-3 down in the first set, Samsonova won five straight games and never looked back to seal a 6-4, 6-4 win.

In her quarter-final, she was to play Germany’s Laura Siegemund, who is competing in Stuttgart on a wild card after knee surgery.