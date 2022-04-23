Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama of Japan on Thursday advanced to the semi-finals of the doubles at the Porche Tennis Grand Prix with a straight-sets victory over Alicja Rosolska of Poland and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand in Stuttgart, Germany.
The fourth seeds converted six of 19 break points and won 50 percent of points on their return of serve in the quarter-final to complete a 6-4, 6-4 victory in 1 hour, 27 minutes.
The Taiwanese-Japanese duo face Coco Gauff of the US and Zhang Shuai of China in today’s semi-finals after the top seeds advanced with a walkover after their opponents Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka pulled out of their quarter-final.
Photo: AFP
Today’s other semi-final in the doubles sees second seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs take on unseeded Cristina Bucsa and Tamara Zidansek.
In the singles, US Open champion Emma Raducanu had to fight back in her second-round tie to set up a quarter-final against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.
Raducanu, 19, whitewashed German lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch, who has a world ranking of 118th, in the first set, but was broken twice in the second before regaining her composure to seal a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 win.
The British world No. 12 punched the air after converting her second match point.
In the quarter-final she could expect another tough battle against 2020 French Open champion Swiatek, who is on a 20-match winning streak on the WTA Tour.
“She’s in good form, it’ll be an interesting match,” Raducanu said of Swiatek.
“She’s the world number one, so I don’t feel any pressure and am looking forward to it,” she said.
On the other side of the draw, Spain’s Badosa is to play Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, who advanced to her fifth clay-court quarter-final on the WTA Tour.
Earlier, Liudmila Samsonova showed plenty of grit to beat former Stuttgart champion Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.
From 4-3 down in the first set, Samsonova won five straight games and never looked back to seal a 6-4, 6-4 win.
In her quarter-final, she was to play Germany’s Laura Siegemund, who is competing in Stuttgart on a wild card after knee surgery.
Errol Spence on Saturday punished Yordenis Ugas on the way to a 10th-round technical knockout to add the Cuban’s World Boxing Association title to his World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation belts. Spence, fighting in front of home fans in the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T stadium in Texas, remained unbeaten, improving to 28-0 with 22 knockouts when referee Laurence Cole called a halt at 1 minute, 44 seconds of the 10th on the advice of the ringside doctor. By then, Ugas’ right eye was swollen shut from the blows meted out by Spence, who rocked the Cuban in the seventh round and
The use of biomechanics in sports has been a game changer in the past few years, and professional baseball teams are adopting the science in their training, said a Taiwanese biomechanist who worked with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants, who last year won the MLB National League West title with a franchise record 107 wins, were one of the first MLB teams in the US to hire a biomechanics team to help improve their players’ performance, said Matt Chan, a sports science analyst and the team’s lead biomechanist from 2019 to last year. Chan said that when he joined the Giants,
Taiwan’s under-18 ice hockey team on Sunday finished top of Division III A at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World U18 Championship in Istanbul, Turkey, gaining promotion to Division II B. Taiwan topped their six-team division on goal-difference after finishing with a 5-4 record along with Belgium and Iceland. Taiwan scored a total of 24 goals, while Belgium and Iceland recorded 23 and 18 respectively. Taiwan’s campaign at the tournament began with an 8-3 win over Turkey on Monday last week, which they then followed up with a 4-0 win against Mexico on Tuesday and a 5-2 defeat of Israel on Thursday. Despite
AMONG THE GREATS: With a close finish that ended in a sprint, Peres Jepchirchir became the first person to win Olympic gold and the Boston and New York titles Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir on Monday edged a thrilling sprint finish to win the women’s Boston Marathon, as fellow Kenyan Evans Chebet dominated a stellar field to claim the men’s title. Chebet won in 2 hours, 6 minutes and 51 seconds to top the first all-Kenyan podium since 2012, beating 2019 Boston Marathon winner Lawrence Cherono by 30 seconds, with defending champion Benson Kipruto third in 2:07:27. “I’m extremely proud,” Chebet said through a translator. “I knew I had it in my legs to win.” Jepchirchir, last year’s New York Marathon champion, won her Boston debut by edging Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh in the