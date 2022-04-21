RUGBY UNION
Friday game postponed
The inaugural Super Round of Super Rugby Pacific in Melbourne this weekend was dealt a blow yesterday when the match between the Western Force and Moana Pasifika was called off because of an outbreak of COVID-19. All six of the round 10 matches in the competition were scheduled to take place at Melbourne’s Rectangular Stadium over the weekend, but a rash of COVID-19 cases in the Force squad has led to the postponement of tomorrow’s second fixture. “The Super Rugby Pacific tournament is very disappointed to have to postpone another game this season and for it to be impossible to play all six contemplated matches as part of this weekend’s Super Round,” organizers said in a statement. “Every effort was made to try to ensure this game could go ahead, but with a large contingent of the Western Force squad unavailable, it simply wasn’t feasible.”
BASEBALL
Clock shortens games
Minor-league games averaged 2 hours, 39 minutes in the first three days with a pitch clock, down 20 minutes from the prior average this season. Major League Baseball on Tuesday said that the 132 games with a clock averaged 5.11 runs and 15.9 hits, close to the average of 5.13 runs and 16.1 hits for the 335 games without a clock. The pitch clock enforcement began on Friday last week and data with the clock included games through Sunday. Time between pitches during a plate appearance was cut from 21.5 seconds to 19.7 seconds, and time between batters was lowered from 43 seconds to 39.7.
SOCCER
Pele hospitalized
Pele has been hospitalized in Sao Paulo since Monday as part of his treatment for colon cancer, the medical center that treats him said. The clinical condition of Edson Arantes do Nascimento is “good and stable, and he should be discharged from hospital in the next few days,” the Albert Einstein Hospital said on Tuesday in a statement. Considered by many the greatest player of all time, Pele is the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). Known in Brazil as “O Rei,” or “The King,” the 81-year-old must go to the hospital at least once a month to undergo checkups and continue chemotherapy against the colon tumor that was detected in September last year, his family has said. Before his diagnosis of colon cancer, which led to Pele being hospitalized for a month last year, the former star of Santos and the Brazilian team was hospitalized in Paris in 2019 and transferred to Sao Paulo to have a kidney stone removed.
TENNIS
Maria Sharapova pregnant
Former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova on Tuesday used the occasion of her 35th birthday to announce that she was pregnant with her first child. The Russian five-time Grand Slam champion, who retired from the sport in 2020, shared the news on Instagram with her 4.2 million followers. “Precious beginnings!!!” she wrote alongside a photograph of her standing on a beach and smiling. “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” In December, Sharapova and British businessman Alexander Gilkes revealed that they were engaged.
Errol Spence on Saturday punished Yordenis Ugas on the way to a 10th-round technical knockout to add the Cuban’s World Boxing Association title to his World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation belts. Spence, fighting in front of home fans in the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T stadium in Texas, remained unbeaten, improving to 28-0 with 22 knockouts when referee Laurence Cole called a halt at 1 minute, 44 seconds of the 10th on the advice of the ringside doctor. By then, Ugas’ right eye was swollen shut from the blows meted out by Spence, who rocked the Cuban in the seventh round and
Taiwan’s under-18 ice hockey team on Sunday finished top of Division III A at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World U18 Championship in Istanbul, Turkey, gaining promotion to Division II B. Taiwan topped their six-team division on goal-difference after finishing with a 5-4 record along with Belgium and Iceland. Taiwan scored a total of 24 goals, while Belgium and Iceland recorded 23 and 18 respectively. Taiwan’s campaign at the tournament began with an 8-3 win over Turkey on Monday last week, which they then followed up with a 4-0 win against Mexico on Tuesday and a 5-2 defeat of Israel on Thursday. Despite
The use of biomechanics in sports has been a game changer in the past few years, and professional baseball teams are adopting the science in their training, said a Taiwanese biomechanist who worked with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants, who last year won the MLB National League West title with a franchise record 107 wins, were one of the first MLB teams in the US to hire a biomechanics team to help improve their players’ performance, said Matt Chan, a sports science analyst and the team’s lead biomechanist from 2019 to last year. Chan said that when he joined the Giants,
AMONG THE GREATS: With a close finish that ended in a sprint, Peres Jepchirchir became the first person to win Olympic gold and the Boston and New York titles Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir on Monday edged a thrilling sprint finish to win the women’s Boston Marathon, as fellow Kenyan Evans Chebet dominated a stellar field to claim the men’s title. Chebet won in 2 hours, 6 minutes and 51 seconds to top the first all-Kenyan podium since 2012, beating 2019 Boston Marathon winner Lawrence Cherono by 30 seconds, with defending champion Benson Kipruto third in 2:07:27. “I’m extremely proud,” Chebet said through a translator. “I knew I had it in my legs to win.” Jepchirchir, last year’s New York Marathon champion, won her Boston debut by edging Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh in the