SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





RUGBY UNION

Friday game postponed

The inaugural Super Round of Super Rugby Pacific in Melbourne this weekend was dealt a blow yesterday when the match between the Western Force and Moana Pasifika was called off because of an outbreak of COVID-19. All six of the round 10 matches in the competition were scheduled to take place at Melbourne’s Rectangular Stadium over the weekend, but a rash of COVID-19 cases in the Force squad has led to the postponement of tomorrow’s second fixture. “The Super Rugby Pacific tournament is very disappointed to have to postpone another game this season and for it to be impossible to play all six contemplated matches as part of this weekend’s Super Round,” organizers said in a statement. “Every effort was made to try to ensure this game could go ahead, but with a large contingent of the Western Force squad unavailable, it simply wasn’t feasible.”

BASEBALL

Clock shortens games

Minor-league games averaged 2 hours, 39 minutes in the first three days with a pitch clock, down 20 minutes from the prior average this season. Major League Baseball on Tuesday said that the 132 games with a clock averaged 5.11 runs and 15.9 hits, close to the average of 5.13 runs and 16.1 hits for the 335 games without a clock. The pitch clock enforcement began on Friday last week and data with the clock included games through Sunday. Time between pitches during a plate appearance was cut from 21.5 seconds to 19.7 seconds, and time between batters was lowered from 43 seconds to 39.7.

SOCCER

Pele hospitalized

Pele has been hospitalized in Sao Paulo since Monday as part of his treatment for colon cancer, the medical center that treats him said. The clinical condition of Edson Arantes do Nascimento is “good and stable, and he should be discharged from hospital in the next few days,” the Albert Einstein Hospital said on Tuesday in a statement. Considered by many the greatest player of all time, Pele is the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). Known in Brazil as “O Rei,” or “The King,” the 81-year-old must go to the hospital at least once a month to undergo checkups and continue chemotherapy against the colon tumor that was detected in September last year, his family has said. Before his diagnosis of colon cancer, which led to Pele being hospitalized for a month last year, the former star of Santos and the Brazilian team was hospitalized in Paris in 2019 and transferred to Sao Paulo to have a kidney stone removed.

TENNIS

Maria Sharapova pregnant

Former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova on Tuesday used the occasion of her 35th birthday to announce that she was pregnant with her first child. The Russian five-time Grand Slam champion, who retired from the sport in 2020, shared the news on Instagram with her 4.2 million followers. “Precious beginnings!!!” she wrote alongside a photograph of her standing on a beach and smiling. “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” In December, Sharapova and British businessman Alexander Gilkes revealed that they were engaged.