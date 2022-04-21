Max Fried and Kenley Jansen mow down Dodgers

AP, LOS ANGELES





Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound on Tuesday as the Atlanta Braves beat Los Angeles 3-1, snapping the Dodgers’ seven-game winning streak.

Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team.

Fried, a Los Angeles-area native, made his sixth career start at Dodger Stadium, including playoff games. He did not allow a baserunner until Hanser Alberto led off the bottom of the sixth with a line-drive single to right field.

Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen, right, and catcher Travis d’Arnaud celebrate after their MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

In seven scoreless innings of work, Fried (1-2) gave up two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

“I’ve definitely had some rough ones here, so to be able to come out and have a good start, and put us in position to win, that was my goal,” Fried said.

Jansen, an ex-Dodgers closer, earned his third save of the season for the Braves with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried fields a ball after conceding a hit during their MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“It was fun, man. Honestly, it was fun,” Jansen said. “It was emotional a little bit and you just try to control it on the mound. I got the three outs and it felt good.”

Jansen said he was not offended at hearing some boos from the crowd.

“There were cheers and boos, but I understand,” Jansen said. “I understand that I’m not in the Dodger-blue uniform. I get it, but like I said, it was fun. It’s fun being here. I’m always grateful for what [the Dodgers] did for me and now I’m on the other side in a great organization, the Atlanta Braves.”

In other games on Tuesday, it was:

‧ Astros 2, Angels 7

‧ Athletics 2, Orioles 1

‧ Brewers 5, Pirates 2

‧ Cubs 5, Rays 6

‧ Marlins 1, Cardinals 5

‧ Mariners 6, Rangers 2

‧ Mets 5, Giants 4 (G1, 10i)

‧ Mets 3, Giants 1 (G2)

‧ Nationals 6, D’backs 1 (G1)

‧ Nationals 1, D’backs 0 (G2)

‧ Padres 6, Reds 2

‧ Red Sox 2, Blue Jays 1

‧ Rockies 6, Phillies 5

‧ Royals 4, Twins 3

‧ Tigers 2, Yankees 4