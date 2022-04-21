Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound on Tuesday as the Atlanta Braves beat Los Angeles 3-1, snapping the Dodgers’ seven-game winning streak.
Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team.
Fried, a Los Angeles-area native, made his sixth career start at Dodger Stadium, including playoff games. He did not allow a baserunner until Hanser Alberto led off the bottom of the sixth with a line-drive single to right field.
Photo: AFP
In seven scoreless innings of work, Fried (1-2) gave up two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
“I’ve definitely had some rough ones here, so to be able to come out and have a good start, and put us in position to win, that was my goal,” Fried said.
Jansen, an ex-Dodgers closer, earned his third save of the season for the Braves with a 1-2-3 ninth.
Photo: AFP
“It was fun, man. Honestly, it was fun,” Jansen said. “It was emotional a little bit and you just try to control it on the mound. I got the three outs and it felt good.”
Jansen said he was not offended at hearing some boos from the crowd.
“There were cheers and boos, but I understand,” Jansen said. “I understand that I’m not in the Dodger-blue uniform. I get it, but like I said, it was fun. It’s fun being here. I’m always grateful for what [the Dodgers] did for me and now I’m on the other side in a great organization, the Atlanta Braves.”
In other games on Tuesday, it was:
‧ Astros 2, Angels 7
‧ Athletics 2, Orioles 1
‧ Brewers 5, Pirates 2
‧ Cubs 5, Rays 6
‧ Marlins 1, Cardinals 5
‧ Mariners 6, Rangers 2
‧ Mets 5, Giants 4 (G1, 10i)
‧ Mets 3, Giants 1 (G2)
‧ Nationals 6, D’backs 1 (G1)
‧ Nationals 1, D’backs 0 (G2)
‧ Padres 6, Reds 2
‧ Red Sox 2, Blue Jays 1
‧ Rockies 6, Phillies 5
‧ Royals 4, Twins 3
‧ Tigers 2, Yankees 4
