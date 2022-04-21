Manchester United ‘six years’ behind: Rangnick

AFP, LIVERPOOL, England





Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said that the Red Devils are “six years” behind Liverpool after being blown away in a 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Tuesday.

Juergen Klopp’s men won 5-0 at Old Trafford in October last year and expectations of a similar rout were well-founded as Liverpool exposed the massive gulf between the sides.

Mohamed Salah scored twice, and Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane were also on target.

Fulham celebrate promotion to the Premier League after their Championship win against Preston North End at Craven Cottage in London on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Liverpool moved two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, but still need the English champions to slip up in their remaining seven league games of the season to win the title.

Rangnick is to step aside at the end of the season, with Ajax manager Erik ten Hag reportedly set to take over.

The German said that the impact Klopp has made on transforming Liverpool’s fortunes is the example for United to follow.

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick reacts during their Premier League match against Liverpool in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating,” Rangnick said. “We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now. When Juergen Klopp came, they changed at the club and lifted not just the team, but the club and city to a new level.”

“That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows,” he said.

In contrast to the fine margins separating Liverpool and City, a 22-point gap now lies between the league leaders and United in sixth, with only Tottenham Hotspur’s and Arsenal’s own failings keeping the Red Devils in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, right, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United vie for the ball during their Premier League game at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Rangnick’s attempt to plug the holes in the United defense was a recall for Phil Jones, making just his second Premier League appearance since January 2020, as part of a back five.

However, it took just five minutes for the visitors to be cut open.

Mane’s through-ball picked out Salah in space and he found Diaz to apply a simple finish from close range.

“They always try to give us the ball in a one-against-one situations, so it makes our life much easier,” Salah said.

Two minutes later the fierce rivalry between English soccer’s two most successful clubs was set aside in a show of support for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar was missing for United after revealing on Monday that his newborn son had died.

Supporters on all sides of Anfield stood for a minute’s applause, while the Liverpool fans sang their own anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone.

“That was my moment of the game,” Klopp said. “So many things are much more important in life than football, we feel for Cristiano and his family.”

On the field, the one-way traffic continued with United barely able to get out of their own half.

A second Liverpool goal seemed inevitable and when it arrived, it was of the highest quality.

Joel Matip fizzed the ball into Mane’s feet and the Senegalese lofted a first-time pass over the top for Salah.

The Egyptian had not scored for Liverpool from open play since February, but showed no signs of a lack of confidence as he cushioned the ball into his path and slotted low past David de Gea.

Halftime offered United some respite and they improved markedly after the break thanks to the introduction of Jadon Sancho.

However, Liverpool were still the lethal side in attack as Mane coolly steered home the third from Diaz’s cross to end any hope of a United revival.

Salah then took his tally for the season to 30, five of which have come in two games against United, as he lifted the ball over De Gea from Diogo Jota’s pass five minutes from time.

CHAMPIONSHIP

AP, LONDON

Fulham on Tuesday secured an immediate return to the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Preston North End guaranteed them a top-two finish in the Championship.

The promotion has been powered by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 40 goals, including two against Preston, with four games remaining.

Marco Silva’s side look set to go up as champions, with second-placed AFC Bournemouth nine points adrift.

COPPA ITALIA

AFP, MILAN, Italy

Lautaro Martinez on Tuesday scored twice as Inter beat city rivals AC Milan 3-0 to reach the Coppa Italia final, where they face either Juventus or ACF Fiorentina.

The second leg of their semi-final was closer than the scoreline suggested, but Inter ultimately were comfortable winners on aggregate after a goalless draw in the first fixture.

DFB POKAL

Reuters, HAMBURG, Germany

SC Freiburg on Tuesday struck three times in the first half to comfortably beat second-tier Hamburg SV 3-1 away and reach the DFB Pokal final for the first time in their history.

They booked a place in the showpiece match on May 21 against RB Leipzig or Union Berlin, who were to play yesterday.

LA LIGA

AP, MADRID

Real Betis Balompie on Tuesday missed a chance to move closer to the Champions League places after a 1-0 loss at home to Elche in La Liga.

An 82nd-minute goal by Tete Morente ended Betis’ hopes of joining the group in the qualification zone for the Champions League.

Elsewhere, Valencia lost 2-0 against Villarreal and RCD Mallorca moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over bottom-of-the-table Deportivo Alaves.