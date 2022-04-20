SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





GOLF

Barty takes swing at tourney

Former tennis world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty is to play in a golf exhibition tournament, organizers said yesterday, heightening speculation that she could become a golfer after her shock retirement. The three-time Grand Slam champion last month stunned the tennis world when she stepped away from the sport, and the multi-talented 25-year-old was coy about her plans. Icons Series organizers said that she would be among the sports stars competing in the US event in June. US Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya are among other famous competitors due to take part at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. The 28 competitors are to be split into Team USA, led by Fred Couples, and Team Rest of the World, led by Ernie Els. The US tournament is the first in a series, with plans to host editions around the world. “It’s such a unique opportunity to have fun, test yourself and compete against the world’s greatest athletes in a sport that we are all so passionate about,” Barty told the Sydney Morning Herald.

CYCLING

Wiggins ‘groomed’ by coach

Bradley Wiggins has alleged that he was sexually groomed by a coach when he was 13 years old. Wiggins, the first Briton to win the Tour de France and a three-time Olympic champion, said that he had “buried” what had happened because he had no one to turn to at the time. “I was groomed by a coach when I was younger — I was about 13 — and I never fully accepted that,” Wiggins said in an interview with Men’s Health UK about his allegations, which goes on sale today. Asked if he was groomed sexually, the 41-year-old added: “Yes. It all impacted me as an adult ... I buried it.” Wiggins said he had been unable to confide in his stepfather as he used to beat him and criticize him for wearing cycling gear. “My stepfather was quite violent to me, he used to call me a faggot for wearing Lycra and stuff, so I didn’t think I could tell him,” he said. “I was such a loner. I just wanted to get out of the environment. I became so insular. I was quite a strange teenager in many ways and I think the drive on the bike stemmed from adversity.”

SOCCER

Ronaldo’s newborn son dies

The soccer world yesterday rallied around Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, after they announced that their newborn son had died. The 37-year-old Manchester United forward had said on social media in October last year that the couple was expecting twins. In a post released on Twitter on Monday, they confirmed the birth of a girl. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a jointly signed statement. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.” The announcement was met with widespread sympathy. “Your pain is our pain, Cristiano,” Manchester United wrote on Twitter. “Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.” On their web page, Real Madrid said that the club “joins the grief of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection.” Rival clubs, among them Leeds United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, also sent condolences.