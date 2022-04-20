GOLF
Barty takes swing at tourney
Former tennis world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty is to play in a golf exhibition tournament, organizers said yesterday, heightening speculation that she could become a golfer after her shock retirement. The three-time Grand Slam champion last month stunned the tennis world when she stepped away from the sport, and the multi-talented 25-year-old was coy about her plans. Icons Series organizers said that she would be among the sports stars competing in the US event in June. US Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya are among other famous competitors due to take part at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. The 28 competitors are to be split into Team USA, led by Fred Couples, and Team Rest of the World, led by Ernie Els. The US tournament is the first in a series, with plans to host editions around the world. “It’s such a unique opportunity to have fun, test yourself and compete against the world’s greatest athletes in a sport that we are all so passionate about,” Barty told the Sydney Morning Herald.
CYCLING
Wiggins ‘groomed’ by coach
Bradley Wiggins has alleged that he was sexually groomed by a coach when he was 13 years old. Wiggins, the first Briton to win the Tour de France and a three-time Olympic champion, said that he had “buried” what had happened because he had no one to turn to at the time. “I was groomed by a coach when I was younger — I was about 13 — and I never fully accepted that,” Wiggins said in an interview with Men’s Health UK about his allegations, which goes on sale today. Asked if he was groomed sexually, the 41-year-old added: “Yes. It all impacted me as an adult ... I buried it.” Wiggins said he had been unable to confide in his stepfather as he used to beat him and criticize him for wearing cycling gear. “My stepfather was quite violent to me, he used to call me a faggot for wearing Lycra and stuff, so I didn’t think I could tell him,” he said. “I was such a loner. I just wanted to get out of the environment. I became so insular. I was quite a strange teenager in many ways and I think the drive on the bike stemmed from adversity.”
SOCCER
Ronaldo’s newborn son dies
The soccer world yesterday rallied around Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, after they announced that their newborn son had died. The 37-year-old Manchester United forward had said on social media in October last year that the couple was expecting twins. In a post released on Twitter on Monday, they confirmed the birth of a girl. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a jointly signed statement. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.” The announcement was met with widespread sympathy. “Your pain is our pain, Cristiano,” Manchester United wrote on Twitter. “Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.” On their web page, Real Madrid said that the club “joins the grief of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection.” Rival clubs, among them Leeds United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, also sent condolences.
Errol Spence on Saturday punished Yordenis Ugas on the way to a 10th-round technical knockout to add the Cuban’s World Boxing Association title to his World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation belts. Spence, fighting in front of home fans in the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T stadium in Texas, remained unbeaten, improving to 28-0 with 22 knockouts when referee Laurence Cole called a halt at 1 minute, 44 seconds of the 10th on the advice of the ringside doctor. By then, Ugas’ right eye was swollen shut from the blows meted out by Spence, who rocked the Cuban in the seventh round and
SECOND-ROUND LOSS: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said his absence from most events had been ‘difficult, mentally and emotionally,’ but that he was ‘moving on’ Novak Djokovic on Tuesday said he “ran out of gas” as he lost his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters in just his second tournament of the year following his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The world No. 1 went down 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round after dropping his serve nine times in a rusty performance. “I was hanging on the ropes the entire match. I was really chasing the result constantly,” said Djokovic, whose only other appearance this year was in Dubai in February when he played just three matches. “I
Taiwan’s under-18 ice hockey team on Sunday finished top of Division III A at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World U18 Championship in Istanbul, Turkey, gaining promotion to Division II B. Taiwan topped their six-team division on goal-difference after finishing with a 5-4 record along with Belgium and Iceland. Taiwan scored a total of 24 goals, while Belgium and Iceland recorded 23 and 18 respectively. Taiwan’s campaign at the tournament began with an 8-3 win over Turkey on Monday last week, which they then followed up with a 4-0 win against Mexico on Tuesday and a 5-2 defeat of Israel on Thursday. Despite
STILL A THREAT: Klay Thompson said that Curry’s return was a thrill, adding that ‘the threat of him being out there is the best. It makes us a championship team’ The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry on Saturday made a triumphant return from a left foot sprain as the Warriors, led by Jordan Poole’s 30 points, routed the Denver Nuggets 123-107 in an NBA playoff opener. All-Star guard Curry, sidelined since March 16 with the injury, had 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the floor (3-of-6 from 3-point range) with three rebounds, four assists and a steal over 22 minutes off the bench, as the host Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series. “Everything was smooth for the most part,” Curry said. “It was nice to get back out