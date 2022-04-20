Cadiz shock Barca with 1-0 victory

AFP, BARCELONA





Barcelona’s place in La Liga’s top four looks much less secure after they suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to relegation-battling Cadiz on Monday.

Lucas Perez’s close-range finish early in the second half condemned Barca to a second consecutive defeat, on the back of their shock exit at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Barcelona remained second, but are level on points with Sevilla in third and Atletico Madrid in fourth, while Real Betis Balompie in fifth are only three points behind.

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres, right, vies for the ball with Cadiz’s Fali, second right, and Jose Mari during their La Liga match at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on Monday. Photo: AP

Manager Xavi Hernandez’s team do have a game in hand over the trio below them, but the loss means Barca have won only one of their last four matches, that victory coming via an injury-time winner against 19th-placed Levante UD.

Any hopes they had of making leaders Real Madrid feel uncomfortable are surely over, with Madrid 15 points clear at the top, having played a game more.

“We must be self-critical,” Xavi said. “We have to say things to each others’ faces. This is Barca and we have to be better. At home we have to show more hunger, more faith, more character. This was a final and we have not played it like that.”

Cadiz climbed out of the relegation zone to 16th, two points clear of the bottom three.

The defeat by Frankfurt on Thursday was a particularly bitter pill to swallow, given the the Catalans effectively ceded their home advantage by allowing more than 20,000 away fans into Camp Nou.

Xavi on Saturday said that Barca had felt “robbed in their own home,” and one of the club’s prominent fan groups boycotted the Cadiz game in protest, with the section behind the goal at one end empty.

“We need everyone,” Xavi said. “Barca has to be more united than ever now.”

Controversy surrounded Barcelona’s Gerard Pique on Monday, too, after El Confidencial reported that the defender’s company, Kosmos, are to receive 24 million euros (US$25.94 million) for their part in moving the Supercopa de Espana to Saudi Arabia.

Pique did not play against Cadiz, as he had a hamstring injury.

As well as issues surrounding the Frankfurt fans and Pique, Xavi has found himself confronting the team’s first real dip since he was appointed manager in November last year.

Barcelona cannot afford to miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification, with the club’s debts at the start of the season amounting to more than 1 billion euros.