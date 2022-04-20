Barcelona’s place in La Liga’s top four looks much less secure after they suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to relegation-battling Cadiz on Monday.
Lucas Perez’s close-range finish early in the second half condemned Barca to a second consecutive defeat, on the back of their shock exit at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.
Barcelona remained second, but are level on points with Sevilla in third and Atletico Madrid in fourth, while Real Betis Balompie in fifth are only three points behind.
Photo: AP
Manager Xavi Hernandez’s team do have a game in hand over the trio below them, but the loss means Barca have won only one of their last four matches, that victory coming via an injury-time winner against 19th-placed Levante UD.
Any hopes they had of making leaders Real Madrid feel uncomfortable are surely over, with Madrid 15 points clear at the top, having played a game more.
“We must be self-critical,” Xavi said. “We have to say things to each others’ faces. This is Barca and we have to be better. At home we have to show more hunger, more faith, more character. This was a final and we have not played it like that.”
Cadiz climbed out of the relegation zone to 16th, two points clear of the bottom three.
The defeat by Frankfurt on Thursday was a particularly bitter pill to swallow, given the the Catalans effectively ceded their home advantage by allowing more than 20,000 away fans into Camp Nou.
Xavi on Saturday said that Barca had felt “robbed in their own home,” and one of the club’s prominent fan groups boycotted the Cadiz game in protest, with the section behind the goal at one end empty.
“We need everyone,” Xavi said. “Barca has to be more united than ever now.”
Controversy surrounded Barcelona’s Gerard Pique on Monday, too, after El Confidencial reported that the defender’s company, Kosmos, are to receive 24 million euros (US$25.94 million) for their part in moving the Supercopa de Espana to Saudi Arabia.
Pique did not play against Cadiz, as he had a hamstring injury.
As well as issues surrounding the Frankfurt fans and Pique, Xavi has found himself confronting the team’s first real dip since he was appointed manager in November last year.
Barcelona cannot afford to miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification, with the club’s debts at the start of the season amounting to more than 1 billion euros.
Errol Spence on Saturday punished Yordenis Ugas on the way to a 10th-round technical knockout to add the Cuban’s World Boxing Association title to his World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation belts. Spence, fighting in front of home fans in the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T stadium in Texas, remained unbeaten, improving to 28-0 with 22 knockouts when referee Laurence Cole called a halt at 1 minute, 44 seconds of the 10th on the advice of the ringside doctor. By then, Ugas’ right eye was swollen shut from the blows meted out by Spence, who rocked the Cuban in the seventh round and
SECOND-ROUND LOSS: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said his absence from most events had been ‘difficult, mentally and emotionally,’ but that he was ‘moving on’ Novak Djokovic on Tuesday said he “ran out of gas” as he lost his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters in just his second tournament of the year following his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The world No. 1 went down 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round after dropping his serve nine times in a rusty performance. “I was hanging on the ropes the entire match. I was really chasing the result constantly,” said Djokovic, whose only other appearance this year was in Dubai in February when he played just three matches. “I
Taiwan’s under-18 ice hockey team on Sunday finished top of Division III A at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World U18 Championship in Istanbul, Turkey, gaining promotion to Division II B. Taiwan topped their six-team division on goal-difference after finishing with a 5-4 record along with Belgium and Iceland. Taiwan scored a total of 24 goals, while Belgium and Iceland recorded 23 and 18 respectively. Taiwan’s campaign at the tournament began with an 8-3 win over Turkey on Monday last week, which they then followed up with a 4-0 win against Mexico on Tuesday and a 5-2 defeat of Israel on Thursday. Despite
STILL A THREAT: Klay Thompson said that Curry’s return was a thrill, adding that ‘the threat of him being out there is the best. It makes us a championship team’ The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry on Saturday made a triumphant return from a left foot sprain as the Warriors, led by Jordan Poole’s 30 points, routed the Denver Nuggets 123-107 in an NBA playoff opener. All-Star guard Curry, sidelined since March 16 with the injury, had 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the floor (3-of-6 from 3-point range) with three rebounds, four assists and a steal over 22 minutes off the bench, as the host Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series. “Everything was smooth for the most part,” Curry said. “It was nice to get back out