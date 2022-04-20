Brunson’s 41 leads Mavericks over Utah Jazz

AFP, WASHINGTON





Jalen Brunson on Monday scored a career-high 41 points and Germany’s Maxi Kleber added 25 points off the bench to spark the Dallas Mavericks over Utah Jazz 110-104 and level their NBA playoff series.

The host Mavericks, playing without injured star Luka Doncic, deadlocked the best-of-seven matchup at 1-1 as the scene shifted to Salt Lake City.

“We needed this win,” Brunson said. “I just tried to go out there and have fun. I’m just being aggressive, trying to make plays, trying to engage multiple people, trying to create problems. Just playing my game.”

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, right, controls the ball as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell defends in Game 2 of their NBA first-round playoff series in Dallas, Texas, on Monday. Photo: AP

Brunson sparked a 10-0 Dallas run to put the Mavs ahead 96-93 with 5 minutes, 40 seconds left on the clock.

Utah scored the next five points, but Kleber — who shot 8-for-11, all from three-point range — followed with back-to-back three-pointers for a 102-98 Dallas lead and the Jazz never matched them again.

“Maxi was huge,” Brunson said. “We’ve just got to keep playing together, no matter what. We’re just taking one game at a time. This was great, but we’ve got to look forward.”

The Mavericks made a team-record 22 three-pointers, but committed only three turnovers, tying an NBA playoff record.

In other playoff games, the Philadelphia 76ers seized a 2-0 series lead by beating the Toronto Raptors 112-97 and the Golden State Warriors ripped the Denver Nuggets 126-106 for a 2-0 series edge.