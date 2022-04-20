Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir on Monday edged a thrilling sprint finish to win the women’s Boston Marathon, as fellow Kenyan Evans Chebet dominated a stellar field to claim the men’s title.
Chebet won in 2 hours, 6 minutes and 51 seconds to top the first all-Kenyan podium since 2012, beating 2019 Boston Marathon winner Lawrence Cherono by 30 seconds, with defending champion Benson Kipruto third in 2:07:27.
“I’m extremely proud,” Chebet said through a translator. “I knew I had it in my legs to win.”
Photo: AP
Jepchirchir, last year’s New York Marathon champion, won her Boston debut by edging Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh in the final strides, taking her fifth victory in a row since 2019 in 2:21:01.
That was good enough to defeat Yeshaneh by 4 seconds, with Kenya’s Mary Ngugi third in 2:21:32.
As they battled into the final 1.6km, Jepchirchir made three pass attempts, but Yeshaneh countered each. The Kenyan made her final move down the stretch and surged in the last 100m to take the win.
Photo: Reuters
“When I arrived to 41km, I knew was going to win the race,” Jepchirchir said. “I was just keeping the energy for the finishing. Ababel was so strong. For me, it was just keeping my energy for the finishing kick.”
“I just believed in myself. I usually have hope. When you see the tape for finishing, that’s when the strength comes,” she said.
Jepchirchir ranked Boston among her greatest victories.
“It means a lot to me,” she said. “I believe in myself more. I still have more victories to come.”
The win confirmed Jepchirchir as among the most dominant marathon runners of all time, as she became the first athlete to claim Olympic gold along with the Boston and New York titles.
The famed 25.6km race returned to its traditional date on the third Monday in April after being canceled in 2020 and contested in October last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
A full field of 30,000 competitors took part with COVID-19 vaccinations required for entry.
Chebet, 33, was the 2020 world leader from a Valencia Marathon victory in 2:03:00. He was fourth in last year’s London Marathon.
A lead pack of about 20 men reached the halfway mark together and 15 remained tight at the front through 34km, with Chebet making his move just after that, running 1.6km in 4:27.
At 37km he had left the field behind, but Cherono and Kipruto kept the pressure on him into the last stretch.
Kenyan Albert Korir, last year’s New York Marathon winner, was sixth in 2:08:50 and compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor, a two-time New York winner, was 18th.
Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi, the 2018 Boston champion, was 20th, while 2016 winner and last year’s runner-up Lemi Berhanu of Ethiopia was 11th.
On the women’s side, former Boston, London and New York champion Edna Kiplagat of Kenya was fourth in 2:21:40, while last year’s London winner Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya placed seventh.
Jepchirchir and Jepkosgei pushed the pace on a climb after half an hour to trim the lead pack to about a dozen, and after a few kilometers the only rival with them was Yeshaneh, a 2019 Chicago runner-up and former world half-marathon record holder.
The US’ Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair title for a second time, while Swiss Manuela Schar won the women’s wheelchair crown.
Additional reporting by Reuters
