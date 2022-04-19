Jayson Tatum on Sunday spun in for a buzzer-beating layup to give the Boston Celtics a thrilling 115-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the first game of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series.
Tatum scored 31 points to lead the Celtics, who thwarted a fourth-quarter comeback bid by the Nets to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series.
Reigning champions the Milwaukee Bucks, Eastern Conference top seeds the Miami Heat and Western Conference top seeds the Phoenix Suns also won their playoff openers.
Photo: AFP
The Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, beat the Chicago Bulls 93-86, while the Heat dominated the Atlanta Hawks 115-91.
In Phoenix, Arizona, veteran point guard Chris Paul scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half as the Suns, who finished the regular season with the best record in the league, led wire-to-wire in a 110-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
In Boston, Tatum added eight assists and two blocked shots, Jaylen Brown added 23 points, while Al Horford and Marcus Smart scored 20 apiece for the Celtics, who took a 96-85 lead into the fourth quarter, but trailed 114-111 with less than a minute to play.
Former Celtic Kyrie Irving, booed throughout by Boston fans who still resent his departure for Brooklyn, led the Nets with 39 points, but Kevin Durant was the only other Nets starter in double figures with 23.
Irving will no doubt hear from the NBA after a middle-finger salute to heckling fans in the third quarter, but he saved his best gesture for the fourth period, when he scored 18 points to key the Nets’ comeback bid.
Irving’s long three-pointer over Smart put Brooklyn up 114-111 with 1 minute, 4 seconds to play, but the Celtics clamped down defensively and pulled within one on Brown’s driving layup.
After Durant missed a three-point attempt, Tatum, fed by Smart from across the lane, willed his way through traffic for the game-winner.
“When he took that dribble, we just kind of made eye contact, and he made a great pass and I just had to make a layup,” Tatum said of the final play.
A first half that featured 17 lead changes ended with the score knotted at 61-61, but the Celtics, who had been idle since their last regular-season game as the Nets battled through the play-in tournament, pulled away with a 39-24 third quarter.
Irving was unrepentant after his response to Celtics fans.
“It’s nothing new when I come into this building what it’s gonna be like, but it’s the same energy they had for me and I’m gonna have the same energy for them,” he said.
However, Irving said that his fan interaction should not be the focus of the contest.
“It’s not about the fans,” Irving said. “The fans aren’t playing.”
Durant said he did not think Irving worried about fans’ hostility.
“I think he just plays his game and does what’s required out there tonight,” said Durant, who said the Nets could find ways to improve before Game 2 tomorrow.
“Obviously the last play was crucial, but there was a lot of plays that mattered,” he said. “It’s a journey.”
In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead the Bucks to victory, although foul trouble kept him on the bench for much of the fourth quarter.
Montenegrin center Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 24 points and 17 rebounds, but missed two straight baskets in the paint in the final minute.
The Bucks led by as many as 16 points in the first half, the Bulls taking the lead for the first time with less than three minutes left in the third quarter.
Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday drilled a go-ahead three-pointer with 5:03 remaining, and the Bulls would not get in front again.
In Miami, Heat reserve Duncan Robinson scored a career playoff high 27 points as the Heat defensively dominated Atlanta for a 115-91 victory.
Robinson made nine of 10 shots, including eight of nine from three-point range, while Jimmy Butler added 21 points for Miami.
Errol Spence on Saturday punished Yordenis Ugas on the way to a 10th-round technical knockout to add the Cuban’s World Boxing Association title to his World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation belts. Spence, fighting in front of home fans in the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T stadium in Texas, remained unbeaten, improving to 28-0 with 22 knockouts when referee Laurence Cole called a halt at 1 minute, 44 seconds of the 10th on the advice of the ringside doctor. By then, Ugas’ right eye was swollen shut from the blows meted out by Spence, who rocked the Cuban in the seventh round and
SECOND-ROUND LOSS: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said his absence from most events had been ‘difficult, mentally and emotionally,’ but that he was ‘moving on’ Novak Djokovic on Tuesday said he “ran out of gas” as he lost his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters in just his second tournament of the year following his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The world No. 1 went down 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round after dropping his serve nine times in a rusty performance. “I was hanging on the ropes the entire match. I was really chasing the result constantly,” said Djokovic, whose only other appearance this year was in Dubai in February when he played just three matches. “I
STILL A THREAT: Klay Thompson said that Curry’s return was a thrill, adding that ‘the threat of him being out there is the best. It makes us a championship team’ The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry on Saturday made a triumphant return from a left foot sprain as the Warriors, led by Jordan Poole’s 30 points, routed the Denver Nuggets 123-107 in an NBA playoff opener. All-Star guard Curry, sidelined since March 16 with the injury, had 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the floor (3-of-6 from 3-point range) with three rebounds, four assists and a steal over 22 minutes off the bench, as the host Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series. “Everything was smooth for the most part,” Curry said. “It was nice to get back out
Taiwan’s top-tier soccer clubs kick off the season with six matches this weekend, as Tainan-TSG and Taichung Blue Whale look to retain their titles in the men’s and women’s leagues respectively. Defending champions Tainan-TSG are likely to face strong challenges from Taipower and Taichung Futuro as the Hua Nan Bank Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) campaign looks to be a three-horse race. In a big shake-up during the off-season, four key TSG players announced they would be leaving after disagreements over contract talks. All four were core members of TSG’s title-winning side, league Most Valuable Player and captain Wu Chun-ching, former Golden Boot