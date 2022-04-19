Hang Yuan and Taipower on Sunday chalked up big wins in an opening weekend goal fest in the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) that turned the spotlight on returning star players.
South Korean striker Joo Ik-seong scored a brace in Hang Yuan’s 4-2 victory over Ming Chuan University at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City.
Joo rejoined Hang Yuan after spending the previous two seasons with Taichung Futuro. He opened his account six minutes after halftime when he beat two defenders and rounded Ming Chuan goalkeeper Wang Huai-chih to slot home from a tight angle.
Joo kissed his team badge in celebration as he expressed his delight at scoring in his first match back at the club.
A minute later, Hang Yuan captain Chou Yu-chieh burst in from the right and found the net with a low drive.
In 68th minute, Joo collected a long pass and weaved his way past three defenders before blasting a fierce shot from outside the penalty area that curled over Wang.
Two minutes later, new Japanese forward Shunya Ando tapped in from close range for his debut goal for Hang Yuan.
With victory out of reach, Ming Chuan scored two late goals, one a penalty, to make the scoreline look more respectable.
Hang Yuan manager Hong Ching-huai lauded the team’s two-goal hero.
“Joo showed he has outstanding skills and composure in front of the goal. We are very happy to have him back after two seasons and he will play a vital role for us as we challenge for the title,” Hong said. “For us, it is Joo returning ‘home,’ after he joined in 2018 when he first arrived in Taiwan. He has the quickness and good touch of a natural striker ... and he will bolster our offense.”
Sunday’s second match also featured a returning hero as Taiwan international Wen Chih-hao played again for Taipower after nine seasons in China.
Taipower manager Chen Kuei-jen deployed Wen as an attacking midfielder against newly promoted AC Taipei in their contest at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung.
It took only 15 minutes for Wen to grab his first goal of the season when he pounced on a loose ball and fired it inside the near post.
Wen scored his second on the half-hour when he headed in from a corner and just before halftime fullback Lee Chun-chia hit a long-range strike that went in off the post for an unassailable 3-0 lead.
Five minutes after the break, Wen provided an assist for midfielder Chan Tse-yuan to add a fourth, before AC Taipei forward Tsai Meng-cheng scored a consolation goal late in the game.
Sunday’s third match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Taichung Futuro’s Japanese winger Shohei Yokoyama netting a header, before Taiwan Leopard Cat captain Wei Pei-lun outmuscled the defenders to poke home an equalizer.
In the women’s league on Saturday, defending champions Taichung Blue Whale trounced Kaohsiung Sunny Bank 4-0, Hualien City edged Hang Yuan 2-1 and Taipei Bravo defeated Taoyuan Mars 2-0.
