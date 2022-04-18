Ukraine on Saturday came up just short in a thrilling comeback bid, falling 3-2 to the US, who booked their spot in the Billie Jean King Cup finals.
Trailing 0-2 to start the day, Ukraine had singles wins from Dayana Yastremska and Katarina Zavatska to pull level before Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula beat Yastremska and Lyudmyla Kichenok in the decisive doubles match 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.
The final matched capped an emotional week in Asheville, North Carolina, where Ukrainian players acknowledged it was hard to concentrate on the task at hand amid worry over family and friends at home during the ongoing Russian invasion.
Photo: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY
“I always like to represent my country, but now at this moment it’s, well, it’s tough to describe it,” Yastremska said after her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Pegula. “My heart stays at home, but my mind is here.”
At least the Ukrainians had moments to celebrate, including 201st-ranked Zavatska’s 6-3, 6-4 upset of 46th-ranked Shelby Rogers that leveled the tie at 2-2.
“I was in the zone,” an ecstatic Zavatska said after her first career win over a top-50 player.
The US were the last to clinch their spot in the finals on a day that saw world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland crush Romania’s 324th-ranked Andreea Prisacariu 6-0, 6-0 in 45 minutes to seal victory for the hosts in Radom.
“Really proud of us,” said Swiatek, who only dropped one game in her two singles rubbers this weekend. “It has been a long journey. It took us a few years, step by step to progress and qualify finally.”
Poland would be seeking to improve on their best-ever performance in the competition — a quarter-final run in 1992 — in the finals in November.
In Prague, the Czechs secured victory over Britain in a deciding doubles rubber, with Karolina Muchova and Marketa Vondrousova beating Harriet Dart and Katie Swan 6-1, 7-5.
Vondrousova beat US Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-1 to give the hosts the lead in the first reverse singles.
“The score looks easy, but it was a tough match and she was a bit injured,” Vondrousova said.
Elena Rybakina clinched victory for Kazakhstan over Germany, winning 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 against Angelique Kerber in Nur-Sultan to take her country to the finals for the first time.
In Sardinia, Camila Giorgi won 12 successive games as she dispatched Harmony Tan of France 6-2, 6-0 to give Italy an unassailable 3-0 advantage.
Tan, ranked 107th in the world, was preferred to 34th-ranked Alize Cornet and jumped into a 2-0 lead before the hard-hitting Giorgi took complete control.
Since winning the competition for the third time in 2019, France have lost all three ties they have played.
Spain are the only away team to win as Sara Sorribes Tormo sealed their place in the finals by beating Arantxa Rus 6-0, 6-4 in s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.
Canada wrapped up a 3-0 victory over Latvia with Leylah Fernandez’s 6-2, 6-1 victory over Daniela Vismane in Vancouver.
The qualifiers are to join Switzerland, Australia, Belgium and Slovakia in the finals later this year.
SECOND-ROUND LOSS: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said his absence from most events had been ‘difficult, mentally and emotionally,’ but that he was ‘moving on’ Novak Djokovic on Tuesday said he “ran out of gas” as he lost his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters in just his second tournament of the year following his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The world No. 1 went down 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round after dropping his serve nine times in a rusty performance. “I was hanging on the ropes the entire match. I was really chasing the result constantly,” said Djokovic, whose only other appearance this year was in Dubai in February when he played just three matches. “I
TOUGH COMEBACK: Tiger Woods received a standing ovation at the 18th green, before finishing with his highest August National 72-hole score of 301 and worst-ever 47th place Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler on Sunday captured his first major title by winning the Masters in dominating fashion, holding firm down the stretch to seize the green jacket after Tiger Woods completed his comeback from severe leg injuries. Scheffler fired a final-round one-under-par 71 to finish 72 holes on 10-under 278 and defeat four-time major winner Rory McIlroy by three strokes with Australian Cameron Smith and Ireland’s Shane Lowry sharing third on 283. “It was a long day, a tough day for me,” Scheffler said. “I just tried to keep my head down and execute my shots.” Scheffler, who only won his first PGA
FALL GUY: General manager Rob Pelinka refused to explain why Frank Vogel was fired, but did say he had not yet assembled a list of potential replacements Frank Vogel masterminded the 17th championship in the Los Angeles Lakers’ remarkable history in his first season on their bench. Exactly 18 months after that triumph, he became part of the Lakers’ past. The Lakers fired Vogel on Monday, choosing their title-winning coach to take the first fall for one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history. Los Angeles finished 33-49 and missed the 10-team Western Conference playoffs this season. It was a humiliating underachievement for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and a veteran-laden supporting cast widely expected to contend for another championship. Vogel was under contract through next
SPAIN-ENGLAND SHOWDOWN: Manchester City’s draw was enought to pit them against Real Madrid in the semi-finals, while Liverpool’s draw set them up to face Villarreal Manchester City on Wednesday secured the goalless draw they needed to edge out Atletico Madrid and advance to the Champions League semi-finals, but the match was marred by a mass brawl late in the game that continued to rage in the tunnel after fulltime. Police were seen in the tunnel at the Wanda Metropolitano, as video footage showed heated arguments breaking out between the players, including Atletico’s Stefan Savic and City’s Jack Grealish, with staff trying to keep the players apart. “I didn’t see it,” Diego Simeone said. “I was on the pitch applauding the fans. By the time I went inside