Curry back in Warriors’ playoff opener

STILL A THREAT: Klay Thompson said that Curry’s return was a thrill, adding that ‘the threat of him being out there is the best. It makes us a championship team’

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry on Saturday made a triumphant return from a left foot sprain as the Warriors, led by Jordan Poole’s 30 points, routed the Denver Nuggets 123-107 in an NBA playoff opener.

All-Star guard Curry, sidelined since March 16 with the injury, had 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the floor (3-of-6 from 3-point range) with three rebounds, four assists and a steal over 22 minutes off the bench, as the host Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series.

“Everything was smooth for the most part,” Curry said. “It was nice to get back out there, to feel the playoff vibe again. It was nice to just be out there with my guys. It was a step in the right direction.”

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry celebrates after hitting a three-pointer against the Denver Nuggets during their opener in the first round of the NBA playoffs in San Francisco on Saturday. Photo: AP

Curry said he had no expectations about when he might start again.

“I can hopefully provide a lot of energy off the bench,” Curry said. “We have to keep things simple, be decisive, have confidence in each other. JP [Jordan Poole] is a part of that now.”

Poole hit 9-of-13 from the floor and 5-of-7 from 3-point range in his playoff debut.

“It was good to get the first one under the belt,” Poole said. “Just taking what they gave me, being patient and trying to be as aggressive as possible.”

Klay Thompson added 19 points and praised Poole.

“He’s incredible, a star in the making. He’s just going to keep getting better,” he said.

Curry started 0-for-5, got his first basket on a goaltending call off a drive to the hoop and played 12 minutes in the first half.

Having Curry back was a thrill for Thompson, who missed more than two full seasons with injuries before returning to Golden State in January.

“He’s still Steph Curry and he still made huge shots for us,” Thompson said. “The threat of him being out there is the best. It makes us a championship team.”

In other playoff openers, the Utah Jazz outlasted Dallas Stars 99-93, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated Toronto Raptors 131-111 and the Minnesota Timberwolves upset Memphis Grizzlies 130-117.

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell scored 30 of his 32 points in the second half and the visiting Jazz beat the Mavericks, who were without injured All-Star guard Luka Doncic due to a left calf strain.

“We have a lot of confidence,” Utah’s Royce O’Neale said. “We have the guys we need to make a long run. It’s about us staying locked in.”

Bojan Bogdanovic added 26 points while Rudy Gobert grabbed 17 rebounds.

Tyrese Maxey scored a playoff career-high 38 points and Tobias Harris added 26 to power the 76ers.

“It’s a testimony to the work,” Maxey said. “The work you put in when nobody else is around, it shows when you perform before thousands.”

Cameroonian center Joel Embiid, the NBA scoring champion, added 19 points and 15 rebounds, while James Harden contributed 22 points and a game-high 14 assists.

Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 24 points.

At Memphis, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 36 points in his playoff debut and Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 points and 13 rebounds in a matchup of the NBA’s two top-scoring clubs.

Malik Beasley added 23 points off the bench for the T-Wolves. Ja Morant led Memphis with 32 points.