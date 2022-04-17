Center Alex Nankivell and winger Etene Nanai-Seturo yesterday scored two tries each, one of them a combination between the two for a brilliant touchdown, as the Waikato Chiefs beat Moana Pasifika 45-12 in Super Rugby Pacific.
Nankivell’s tries came in the 37th minute of the first half and 10th minute of the second, either side of a try for Moana Pasifika that had the hint of a resurgence.
His second try snuffed out that comeback, allowing the Chiefs to expand their lead to 31-12 and they eased to victory with the help of Nanai-Seturo’s second try.
Captain Luke Jacobson scored the Chiefs’ first try and Rivez Reihana their last as they won by six tries to two.
Bryn Gatland had a flawless kicking record with seven goals.
Moana Pasifika have played six games in three weeks as they made up for matches postponed early in the season due to COVID-19 protocols. That tested their depth in their debut Super Rugby season and they came through well, picking up their first-ever win at the expense of the Wellington Hurricanes.
“We knew Moana were going to come out firing. They’re a very physical team,” Jacobson said. “They’ve won a lot of respect in this tournament. They’ve had a hard run, they came out week in and week out — or less than week in and week out — and they put a good performance out.”
Jacobson crashed over in the 11th minute, peeling from a scrum and diving over.
Nanai-Seturo’s first came in the 14th minute, again from a lineout, when Gatland was left in space and was able to work the ball to the winger.
Anzelo Tuitavuki drove through Shaun Stevenson’s tackle for Moana Pasifika’s first try in the 19th minute, but Nankivell’s first try allowed the Chiefs to go to halftime with a 24-5 lead.
A try by Solomone Kata in the fourth minute of the second half brought Moana Pasifika back into the match at 24-12, but Nankivell’s second — a long-range try that included a kick-pass — lifted the Chiefs again.
In other games yesterday, the Hurricanes scored a late try to defeat the Otago Highlanders 22-21 in Dunedin and the NSW Waratahs downed the Western Force 41-24 in Perth.
Additional reporting by staff writer
