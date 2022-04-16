Blues hang on to defeat Crusaders, top standings

AP, CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand





The Auckland-based Blues yesterday hung on to beat the 14-man Crusaders 27-23 in a match between the top-ranked New Zealand teams in Super Rugby Pacific, claiming their first win in Christchurch in 18 years.

The Crusaders lost lock and captain Scott Barrett to a red card in the 46th minute when they were trailing 17-10.

With center David Havili already in the sin bin, they were down to 13 men and conceded a try which gave the Blues a 24-10 lead.

However, the Crusaders rallied with two second-half tries to winger Sevu Reece which cut the Blues’ lead to four points and they ended the match on the attack.

A courageous try-saving tackle by Blues captain Dalton Papalii and center Rieko Ioane on Crusaders lock Dominic Gardiner in the 78th minute allowed the Blues to clinch a long-awaited victory.

Gardiner was put into space on the right flank and seemed to have the goal-line at his mercy, but Papalii, dazed from a previous tackle, got up and with Ioane’s help forced him into touch.

“I don’t really have the words. For me it was quite emotional out there in those last 10 minutes,” Papalii said.

“The boys just dug deep and I couldn’t have asked any more of my lads in coming down here and doing the job,” the skipper said.

“All week we said it was finals footy and the Crusaders had the platform for too many years. To come down here and get the win was truly special,” Papalii added.

In yesterday’s other match, the Queensland Reds edged the Melbourne Rebels 36-32.

Additional reporting by staff writer