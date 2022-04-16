The Auckland-based Blues yesterday hung on to beat the 14-man Crusaders 27-23 in a match between the top-ranked New Zealand teams in Super Rugby Pacific, claiming their first win in Christchurch in 18 years.
The Crusaders lost lock and captain Scott Barrett to a red card in the 46th minute when they were trailing 17-10.
With center David Havili already in the sin bin, they were down to 13 men and conceded a try which gave the Blues a 24-10 lead.
However, the Crusaders rallied with two second-half tries to winger Sevu Reece which cut the Blues’ lead to four points and they ended the match on the attack.
A courageous try-saving tackle by Blues captain Dalton Papalii and center Rieko Ioane on Crusaders lock Dominic Gardiner in the 78th minute allowed the Blues to clinch a long-awaited victory.
Gardiner was put into space on the right flank and seemed to have the goal-line at his mercy, but Papalii, dazed from a previous tackle, got up and with Ioane’s help forced him into touch.
“I don’t really have the words. For me it was quite emotional out there in those last 10 minutes,” Papalii said.
“The boys just dug deep and I couldn’t have asked any more of my lads in coming down here and doing the job,” the skipper said.
“All week we said it was finals footy and the Crusaders had the platform for too many years. To come down here and get the win was truly special,” Papalii added.
In yesterday’s other match, the Queensland Reds edged the Melbourne Rebels 36-32.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was on Saturday killed when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a southern Florida highway. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lieutenant Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595, saying that Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. Miranda did not say why the 24-year-old Haskins was on the highway at the time. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours. “He was just walking on the highway and got hit,” she said. Haskins’ death sparked an outpouring of grief from multiple corners of the NFL, particularly from the
Alysa Liu, an Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at the age of 16. Considered the future of US women’s skating and already a two-time US national champion, Liu posted her decision on Instagram on Saturday. “I honestly never thought I would’ve accomplished as much as I did — LMAOO I’m so happy,” Liu wrote. “I feel so satisfied with how my skating career has gone. Now that I’m finally done with my goals in skating I’m going to be moving on with my life.” “This skating thing has taught me a lot more about life than
Finally back for opening day — and in a full house — the upstart Toronto Blue Jays on Friday tapped into their potent offense for the biggest season-opening comeback in more than seven decades as Lourdes Gurriel Jr doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to help erase a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8. “We never panic,” Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said. “We know what we’re capable of and we trust in each other.” For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a capacity crowd of 45,022 packed in to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr and
POLE TO FLAG: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton finished fourth after starting fifth on the grid, having been passed by George Russell due to the deployment of a safety car Charles Leclerc claimed his second win of the Formula One season for Ferrari with a pole-to-flag victory at the Australian Grand Prix yesterday, as Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen had deja vu with another retirement. Leclerc’s car showed impressive pace and performance on the upgraded Albert Park circuit to seal his fourth career win ahead of Red Bull’s runner-up Sergio Perez, while third-placed George Russell grabbed his second podium and first for Mercedes in an encouraging day for the struggling constructors’ champions. “What a race and what pace,” said a thrilled Leclerc on the team radio, having finished 20 seconds ahead