GOLF
Min Lee starts strong at Lotte
Taiwan’s Min Lee on Wednesday fired off five birdies in the first round of the Lotte Championship to put her within three strokes of the leader. Lee was tied in 11th place with Lydia Ko of New Zealand after shooting a three-under-par 69 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. Australia’s Hannah Green made back-to-back birdies three times to grab the lead with a six-under-par 66 at Hoakalei Country Club. Taiwan’s Hou Yu-sang and Cheng Ssu-chia were tied at 26th place with a one-under 71, while Teresa Lu was tied at 49th with a par 72 and Hsu Wei-ling was tied at 63rd with a one-over 73. Taiwan’s Jessica Peng, Chien Pei-yun and Vivian Hou were all under the projected cut line.
SOCCER
Rincon dead aged 55
Colombian former international midfield star Freddy Rincon died on Wednesday aged 55 of injuries sustained in a traffic accident, doctors said. Rincon had a severe head injury following a collision on Monday between the vehicle he was traveling in and a bus in the southwest city of Cali. The former Real Madrid and Napoli ace underwent almost three hours of surgery before being transferred to intensive care, but died. Rincon was born in the southwestern port city of Buenaventura and was known as the “Colossus” during his career. He was a star of the Colombia side that played at the World Cup in Italy in 1990 and also played at two more World Cups. He spent much of his career in Brazil, turning out for Palmeiras and Corinthians, where he won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2000.
TRACK AND FIELD
Allyson Felix to retire
Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix on Wednesday said that she would run one final track season, months after competing in her fifth Games. The most decorated US track and field Olympian picked up bronze in the 400m and gold in the 4x400m relay in Tokyo last year. In an Instagram post, she wrote that she would say goodbye to the sport “with one last run.” “This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy. If you see me on the track this year, I hope to share a moment, a memory and my appreciation with you,” Felix, 36, said.
FORMULA ONE
Hamilton eyes Brazilian life
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday said he wanted to spend more time in Brazil and indicated his approval of a bid to make him an honorary citizen. The Briton, knighted by his own country, was in Sao Paulo to speak at a business event. “I want to spend more time here in Brazil... It is such a beautiful culture. I’ve only been to Rio and Sao Paulo, but I want to come back for Christmas, New Year or something,” Hamilton said. Brazilian soccer international “Neymar invites me every year, and [pro surfer] Gabriel [Medina] invites me every year, but I never had the chance... I’m waiting for my Brazilian passport.” A bill to make the 37-year-old an honorary citizen is pending in the lower house of the Brazilian parliament, but has yet to be voted on. The move was proposed by Brazilian Federal Deputy Andre Figueiredo after Hamilton unfurled the Brazilian flag following his Brazilian Grand Prix win.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was on Saturday killed when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a southern Florida highway. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lieutenant Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595, saying that Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. Miranda did not say why the 24-year-old Haskins was on the highway at the time. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours. “He was just walking on the highway and got hit,” she said. Haskins’ death sparked an outpouring of grief from multiple corners of the NFL, particularly from the
Alysa Liu, an Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at the age of 16. Considered the future of US women’s skating and already a two-time US national champion, Liu posted her decision on Instagram on Saturday. “I honestly never thought I would’ve accomplished as much as I did — LMAOO I’m so happy,” Liu wrote. “I feel so satisfied with how my skating career has gone. Now that I’m finally done with my goals in skating I’m going to be moving on with my life.” “This skating thing has taught me a lot more about life than
Finally back for opening day — and in a full house — the upstart Toronto Blue Jays on Friday tapped into their potent offense for the biggest season-opening comeback in more than seven decades as Lourdes Gurriel Jr doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to help erase a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8. “We never panic,” Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said. “We know what we’re capable of and we trust in each other.” For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a capacity crowd of 45,022 packed in to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr and
Tiger Woods on Thursday described his first competitive round of golf in 508 days as painful and positive after pushing himself to an opening-round one-under 71 at the Masters and into the battle for a record-equaling sixth Green Jacket. Fourteen months after a career-threatening traffic accident there is still a long painful road ahead for the 46-year-old if he is to match Jack Nicklaus’ victories at the Masters. To do that he will need to negotiate three more punishing rounds on Augusta National’s undulating layout, as well as hours of ice baths and physiotherapy, but that is the price he must pay