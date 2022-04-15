SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies





GOLF

Min Lee starts strong at Lotte

Taiwan’s Min Lee on Wednesday fired off five birdies in the first round of the Lotte Championship to put her within three strokes of the leader. Lee was tied in 11th place with Lydia Ko of New Zealand after shooting a three-under-par 69 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. Australia’s Hannah Green made back-to-back birdies three times to grab the lead with a six-under-par 66 at Hoakalei Country Club. Taiwan’s Hou Yu-sang and Cheng Ssu-chia were tied at 26th place with a one-under 71, while Teresa Lu was tied at 49th with a par 72 and Hsu Wei-ling was tied at 63rd with a one-over 73. Taiwan’s Jessica Peng, Chien Pei-yun and Vivian Hou were all under the projected cut line.

SOCCER

Rincon dead aged 55

Colombian former international midfield star Freddy Rincon died on Wednesday aged 55 of injuries sustained in a traffic accident, doctors said. Rincon had a severe head injury following a collision on Monday between the vehicle he was traveling in and a bus in the southwest city of Cali. The former Real Madrid and Napoli ace underwent almost three hours of surgery before being transferred to intensive care, but died. Rincon was born in the southwestern port city of Buenaventura and was known as the “Colossus” during his career. He was a star of the Colombia side that played at the World Cup in Italy in 1990 and also played at two more World Cups. He spent much of his career in Brazil, turning out for Palmeiras and Corinthians, where he won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2000.

TRACK AND FIELD

Allyson Felix to retire

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix on Wednesday said that she would run one final track season, months after competing in her fifth Games. The most decorated US track and field Olympian picked up bronze in the 400m and gold in the 4x400m relay in Tokyo last year. In an Instagram post, she wrote that she would say goodbye to the sport “with one last run.” “This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy. If you see me on the track this year, I hope to share a moment, a memory and my appreciation with you,” Felix, 36, said.

FORMULA ONE

Hamilton eyes Brazilian life

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday said he wanted to spend more time in Brazil and indicated his approval of a bid to make him an honorary citizen. The Briton, knighted by his own country, was in Sao Paulo to speak at a business event. “I want to spend more time here in Brazil... It is such a beautiful culture. I’ve only been to Rio and Sao Paulo, but I want to come back for Christmas, New Year or something,” Hamilton said. Brazilian soccer international “Neymar invites me every year, and [pro surfer] Gabriel [Medina] invites me every year, but I never had the chance... I’m waiting for my Brazilian passport.” A bill to make the 37-year-old an honorary citizen is pending in the lower house of the Brazilian parliament, but has yet to be voted on. The move was proposed by Brazilian Federal Deputy Andre Figueiredo after Hamilton unfurled the Brazilian flag following his Brazilian Grand Prix win.